Letters: What should be the legal age to carry a handgun?
With a previous Question of the Week, we asked readers whether they believed Tennessee should lower the age to legally carry a handgun. Here are some of the responses we received.
Lower age, teach responsibility
The legal age should be 18 for everything, voting, alcohol, gun ownership or any other rights granted to us by our constitutions either federal or state. If you are old enough to go to war you are old enough to be granted privileges.
As for gun ownership, you could teach gun safety in high schools similar to driver’s education with completion of the course allowing someone to either own or buy or carry any type of gun at age 18 with a license endorsement to your driver’s license and a fee for the type of gun purchased.
No valid license, no gun, lose your license, lose your gun rights, then make the violation a felony to either carry or own with a felony conviction to anyone who sells a gun to someone without a license.
With the privileges granted in our Bill of Rights comes responsibility, including the 2nd Amendment. Most responsible gun owners (my wife and I are) have no issues with regulation and background checks. Most of the issues are the politicians who are trying to get elected to office at every level.
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
Teens aren’t ready to carry
I’m an NRA instructor for 35 years and a retired high school teacher. I’m also a former Army infantry captain. I’m well qualified to speak to this topic.
When kids go off to the military, they’re still constrained from drinking alcohol until they’re 21. My generation had drinking privileges at 18 and MADD (Mother’s Against Drunk Driving) was born and the drinking age bumped back to 21. By the time they get out of the service, they’re both old enough to drink and responsible enough to carry a gun.
I taught in two of Miami’s inner city high schools for a total of 19 years and another 11 at the middle school level. Inner city kids grow up fast on the street. But their emotions and abilities to make sound judgments don’t follow along.
I taught psychology for 17 years in those schools. My class discussions allowed many of those kids to open up to me (and each other) in amazing ways.
They’re still kids and they’re easily frightened and equally easily angered. They don’t know how to cope with either emotion. Yet. But throw a gun into that mix prematurely? No way.
I think a far better solution to all of this is mandatory NRA safety classes at all levels of education. Kindergarten through high school with range trips in high school. You’ll cut the accidental deaths and injuries to a nominal zero. But it should be NRA and not law enforcement!
I also think the mandatory training should include all staff and teachers as well. Everyone, right down to lunchroom and janitorial.
JIM KONONOFF
Johnson City
Emotions run high in teens
Lowering the age to legally carry a handgun would likely lead to more gun-related injuries and deaths.
Many young males are likely to look upon the possibility for legally carrying and owning a handgun as an empowering right. Teens often are the victims of real and/or perceived insults mainly through social media or victims of physical assault.
Revenge through using a firearm can be appealing to a young male who feels he has no other recourse to “get even.”
An 18-year-old male can be a highly emotionally charged individual whose sense of responsibility can be overcome by anger. Having access to a firearm when in the grip of anger and emotional turmoil can lead to devastating consequences.
The military trains people to use firearms in highly controlled environments. The military also keeps tabs on the psychological status of soldiers in training. Soldiers are never allowed to keep firearms in their living quarters on base. Some political leaders, on the contrary, appear to think that required training and determining psychological fitness are an infringement on constitutional rights of citizens when it comes to firearms.
Imagine going to the Dobyns-Bennett vs. Science Hill football game knowing that there are teenage fans of both schools carrying loaded firearms. It is a possibility but one that we should not at all encourage.
EDWARD J. DWYER
Johnson City