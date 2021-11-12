Parents’ outrage is real
This letter is in response to Professor Elwood Watson’s piece on CRT. As a professor, I expected a more unbiased and thought-provoking article. Instead, it’s just another hate filled screed labelling conservatives as largely white, “bigoted, sexist, homophobic, and xenophobic.” Conservative ETSU students beware.
The outrage over CRT isn’t faux, it’s quite real. Under COVID, parents have gotten a look at what’s going on in classrooms and they’re not pleased. School boards are often packed by likeminded individuals. Diversity of opinion is essential. Teachers lament that parents need to be more involved in their children’s education. Now they’re getting it, in spades. Involvement doesn’t mean going along to get along. Sometimes the boat needs to be rocked. Those “tedious, time-consuming requests” are allowed by law under FOIA and are often the only way parents can find out what’s going on. It’s funny how activism is hailed and encouraged for some causes but derided for others.
Loudon County, Virginia, overwhelmingly votes Democrat. CRT is being taught in Virginia. It’s been encouraged through a 2015 training program put out by the Virginia Department of Education and reinforced through a 2019 memo from the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. This is just one example. A simple Google search will show many more examples throughout the U.S.
There’s no doubt the history of racism should be taught in schools, and it is. But not by lumping everyone as either oppressor or oppressed. Should more be taught? Maybe. That decision should be made in the open and not behind closed doors. I’m glad Tennessee has a law giving parents the ability to see the teaching and instruction materials used. The real faux outrage is by school administrations that say they will no longer be able to teach about racism. CRT is a bridge too far.
DAVE REITER
Johnson City
Illegal immigration is a crime
After reading “A path to citizenship belongs in Biden’s budget measure” in the Sunday (Nov. 7) Press, I feel sympathy for Mr. Sandino’s family. However, I believe that his immigration problems were a self-inflicted injury. By his own admission he entered this country illegally, even if that was due to his parents.
Entering the United States illegally is a violation of federal law. Normally, anyone admitting openly that they had broken federal law would not be so fortunate to have to endure a relatively brief detention. They would be subject to fines and/or jail time.
Mr. Sandino was fortunate to have well-placed advocates who were successful in getting him released. I applaud his becoming a naturalized citizen after his encounter with ICE.
I believe that a country that cannot control its own borders will soon be a country. Almost every other country has very strict immigration laws; ironically, Mexico has some of the most strict laws and they enforce them (unless you are in a caravan headed for the United States).
The United States is fortunate to have an enviable standard of living and quality of life. If we continue to allow uncontrolled “waves” of immigrants to enter and remain, we will eventually lose the features that attract immigrants, both legal and illegal.
We should frequently encourage our elected officials to: 1) get our borders under control and keep them so; and 2) do not provide a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants.
CARL RUSSELL
Gray