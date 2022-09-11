With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to share their thoughts on the new Johnson City flag approved last week by city commissioners. Here are some of the responses we received.
Flag not recognizable
The previous Johnson City flag was indeed outdated and old fashioned, but the new flag could mean almost anything to anybody and could represent almost anyplace.
There is nothing in the new design indicating that it represents Johnson City nor is any of the symbolism clearly evident. Without reading the city’s description one would never know what the flag is intended to symbolize.
It was also stated that the new flag has elements that tie into the new city seal that was announced in March. I certainly do not see any similarities other than that both have three stars which are not even in the same pattern.
The city seal was also due for an update and the new seal proudly represents our city. The new flag could have used the same design elements as the seal but in a rectangular shape and would have resulted in a welcomed update.
BOB FULLER
Johnson City
Looks good
I like the new flag. It is much cleaner in design versus the old flag. I like the colors and what they represent.
STEVE C. PHILLIPS
Johnson City
The following letter we received from a reader about a different topic of importance to them.
Hold Trump accountable
Lock him up! Donald Trump is not God, king or a special person. He should be held accountable for his misdeeds against our country and citizens.
This man thinks he can topple our government and steal top secret government documents without penalty. These nefarious acts must not be overlooked. Trump needs to be prosecuted.
Why did he steal these papers? He cared little about their safe-keeping as they were haphazardly placed. Was Trump going to use these documents as blackmail against our government or employees? Would he sell these papers to the highest bidder? Would he use these documents as conversation pieces at his golf club galas?
Time and time again Trump has proven his recklessness in his quest for absolute power. Our democracy remains at risk with this man on the loose.
Until he pays for his crimes, our country cannot heal from the damage he has caused.