Letters: What are your hopes for the new year?
Monday’s Question of the Week asked our readers for their hopes and plans for 2021. Here are some of the responses we received.
Ban the nukes
I would wish our government, under the incoming administration, to ratify the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Adopted by more than 120 nations in June 2017, this will come into effect on Jan. 22. After that date, possession, production and use — or threat of use — of nuclear weapons will be illegal under international law.
As with the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, the threats to the welfare of humankind from these weapons have increased dangerously. Not only do more states possess them, risks from cyberattacks or damage from extreme weather events on nuclear infrastructure is rising, and longstanding arms-control treaties are being abandoned, such as the INF treaty from which, negotiated by President Reagan and Secretary Gorbachev, the US withdrew last year, followed by Russia.
To no avail for a half-century the world has waited for “cessation of the nuclear arms race” and “nuclear disarmament,” as promised by the states with these weapons, in the Nonproliferation Treaty. The nuclear-ban treaty soon to go into effect would make the enormous sums – more than a trillion for planned upgrading of the US nuclear arsenal, alone – available for all countries’ now great human needs, especially regarding the current and looming pandemics and the critical need of future generations for control of climate change.
Please help in asking our national legislators, and the incoming president, to ratify this treaty and rid the world of nuclear weapons.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
Show some respect
20/20 normally represents perfect vision. This year, 2020, has been an unprecedented year. As we reflect on the past few months, we see a clear vision of how the world can get out of control. The potential for the worst scenario of society became a reality. Sickness, anger, violence, bitterness, and hate filled the headlines. Yes, there were good people, and many good things happening. However, the negative circumstances, the negative events, and the negative people were the focus.
It has been a time when opinions became demands. As individuals, groups, or nations the culture sent a message of “my way or no way.” If we did not get what we wanted, we rejected anything that did not agree with our personal opinions and desires. There did not seem to be an effort to see points of view that were different than ours. The lack of respect and compromise resulted in constant conflict
A new year is beginning. The entire world is ready for a change, and ready for a more positive outlook. Normally, we make resolutions about how we want to change ourselves. This is an opportunity to begin anew with a resolution to ask God to help us, learn from our past, and change what we can. Then, as members of groups, organizations, and communities, with respect for each other, perhaps the world would be a better place.
Can we make our New Year’s Resolution to be a better reflection of God?
LINDA FREEMAN
Myrtle Beach, S.C.
A hope for change
What is my hope for 2021? That children can return to school, masks will no longer be needed, and we can safely socialize with family and friends. I hope that unity, compassion and respect replace division, cruelty and intolerance and that truth and knowledge are seen as more desirable than lies and ignorance.
I hope that our country will once again be seen as a leader in the world and we will no longer hear the words “fake news, unprecedented, or chaos”. I hope that sanity will return to the White House and our elected representatives will actually work for us rather than themselves. Finally, I hope that the most corrupt president (and his administration) in our nation’s history are never heard from again unless it has to do with justice being served.
LIZ DOTSON
Jonesborough