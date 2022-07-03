Cruel and unusual
It seems that the 8th Amendment to the Constitution against cruel and unusual punishment might apply in forcing a woman or young girl to carry a pregnancy to term that resulted from a violet rape assault, or even more vile, incest.
Tennessee now joins several other states that make no exception for rape or incest regarding ending a pregnancy. You have to wonder what our legislators would do if such a thing happened in their own family.
All three of former President Trump’s Supreme Court appointees, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Comey Barrett swore during their confirmation hearings that they respected and adhered to settled case law and did not have pre-set agendas. So much for their integrity.
The court has upended New York gun laws and also has begun to eviscerate the First Amendment Establishment Clause regarding the separation of church and state. Anyone who has read the writings of Washington and especially Jefferson, would know this is clearly not what they intended.
Most recently, they have forbidden the EPA from regulating greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Recent rulings seem to be somewhat of a “scorched earth” term for the court.
Judge Clarence Thomas has said he might want to revisit other rights involving birth control, homosexual activity and same sex marriage, to name a few.
“Be careful what you wish for” might be something he needs to think about since it wasn’t that long ago that miscegenation (interracial marriage) was against the law, and he is married to a white woman.
At this time in history, the founders’ intent of separation of powers in the Constitution seems to be losing ground at an alarming rate. Who knows what is next?
SUSAN J. PETERS
Elizabethton
The smiles of children
The governor of New York recently welcomed any woman seeking an abortion from states where it becomes illegal to come to New York where their abortion, travel and accommodations will be paid by the state.
There was no mention in her remarks regarding concern for the plight of that unborn child. The pro-choice movement never mentions their deaths.
They emphasize the word “choice” which dehumanizes the procedure. The unborn child is simply collateral damage. It is their stated belief that the decision to abort is between a woman and her doctor without exception. This includes anytime during the pregnancy.
In other words, it isn’t anyone else’s business. Each of us as citizens will have to decide if we are OK with that or whether it even matters to us.
Many believe that abortion is a unique medical procedure as it ends the life of an unborn child.
The recent Supreme Court decision struck down federal law and has left the legal decision on abortion rights up to each state. We will see how this legal process plays out.
It is imperative that the pregnant woman be treated with the greatest sense of dignity and respect regardless of her decision. Since 1973, there have been an estimated 60 million abortions in the U.S.
The next time you encounter a child and they smile, remember the over 60 million (and counting) who never got a chance to smile. Yes, it is a choice, a choice whether an unborn child lives or dies.
DAVID MILLER
Johnson City