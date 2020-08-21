Use your right to vote
As a veteran and citizen of this great country, I am appalled by the low turnout of voters in the latest election. I am also worried about the candidates that we have running. Most appear to be rich and out for their special interests and their own agendas with little concern for the citizens they represent.
Everyone seems to have an opinion, but they do not want to use this right to vote, because it requires some effort. As I understand it, 72% of the registered voters could not be bothered to cast a ballot.
This right which I fought for should be more important. We should attract better, more thoughtful, civic-minded candidates to run our government. I ask you to exercise your voting rights and make our government become for the people and not for the companies and rich only.
Our future and our children’s future depend on you voting for thoughtful responsible candidates. This is the way to exercise your power. Nov. 3 is your next opportunity. Take it!
JAMES F. HOLMES
Jonesborough
Vets need the outdoors
The Great American Outdoors Act, one of the most important conservation bills in decades, recently became the law of the land. GAOA allocates billions of dollars for maintenance and projects in our national parks and public lands.
GAOA is a victory not only for nature lovers, but also for public health. Spending time in nature has scientifically proven health benefits. Research into the effectiveness of outdoor recreation shows significant improvements in a person’s mental and physical well-being.
These findings are particularly useful for veterans. Although they may leave no visible scars, some effects of war, like traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress, can be equally or more disabling than an obvious physical injury, making the adjustment to civilian life challenging. Spending time outdoors could help veterans recover from these unseen injuries and successfully transition home.
The Accelerating Veterans Recovery Outdoors Act would lay the groundwork to provide therapeutic benefits for veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress and other trauma through outdoor recreation on public lands. The bill is currently languishing in the House of Representatives Committee on Veterans Affairs.
While GAOA will protect our outdoor spaces, it does not remove the barriers many veterans face when seeking respite in nature and on our public lands. With our Northeast Tennessee area likely to benefit from GAOA, it would be more than fitting for Rep. Dr. Phil Roe to champion the AVRO Act to ensure all veterans can heal on the public lands we swore to protect.
WILBERT GRIFFITH
Mountain City
School’s out for COVID
You might be wondering, why is the spread of COVID-19 so bad? Well, it’s simple — half the people that go out don’t even wear masks. I have been to a variety of places during coronavirus, and at least three-fourths of people were completely exposed.
Given the circumstances of people exposed in public, many businesses have been shut down, including public schools, leaving many kids around the U.S. uneducated. People who expose themselves wonder why COVID-19 is such a big deal, therefore they believe public schools should be open. Although COVID-19 does not affect children as much as adults and the elderly, kids can bring it back to the elderly, and the worst case scenario occurs.
Thanks to modern technology, virtual schools can take action and help kids catch up on the education they missed out on due to the coronavirus. Although we have virtual schools to teach kids, it is not as effective as face-to-face teaching. You are just sitting in front of a screen typing.
We, as the people of the country, are responsible for the students, not just here in Northeast Tennessee, but for many more. While the FDA, NIH, and CDC work on getting a vaccine for the coronavirus, we need to do everything in our power to stop spreading COVID-19. So wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and stay home whenever you can. I would love to be able to go back to school.