Vote in-person early
Why I will vote in person rather than voting by mail:
The early voting site will be open for almost two weeks. There will be times when the lines are short and the opportunity to vote in person will be available.
The concept of voting on the machine in person has a lower risk of error. There have been several cases where mail-in ballots have been mishandled, lost, or become mixed up.
The application for an early ballot or mail in ballot requires you, the applicant, to include your entire Social Security number. When I asked the Washington County board of elections what their privacy policy was, I was told we are very private. If you trust that your Social Security number is safe and not left out on a desk or passed off to an outside contractor or tossed into a trash container, then maybe we could trust mail-in ballots.
I expect the Trump group to flood the USPS with mail-in ballots at the last minute to add confusion and long delays at election commissions left to sort correct and bogus ballots.
Wear your mask, cover your face, find out the shortest line times and vote in public.
JEFF DUPRE
Jonesborough
Harshbarger gets things done
Our nation is divided. We are seeing partisan attacks from the left against our president who is quick to counter. Congress is in gridlock. Now more than ever, we need folks in Congress who will work to pass legislation and get results done for the American people.
Diana Harshbarger is that person. She is a small business owner of over 30 years and has a health care background. We are lucky in the first district to have such a qualified person emerge to run and continue to build on the work that Congressman Phil Roe has done for the district.
If you want someone who will represent us and get things done, I encourage you to join me in voting for Diana Harshbarger this November.
MICKEY SHULL
Kingsport
Fowler brings balance
This letter is in support of Todd Fowler’s re-election to the City Commission.
I met Dr. Fowler and his wife, Sally, at church shortly after they moved to Johnson City in 1993. They chose to relocate in Johnson City after Dr. Fowler completed a fellowship in sports medicine in Oklahoma. I have watched as their family grew to include five children, all of whom are now college-educated and working diligently in their career of choice.
I was excited when I learned that Dr. Fowler was running for City Commission in 2016. I am even more enthusiastic now since Dr. Fowler is running for re-election. Johnson City will continue to benefit from his leadership skills upon his re-election to City Commission. Commissioner Fowler has worked tirelessly to ensure Johnson City continues to be an optimal place to live.
Under Commissioner Fowler’s efforts, Johnson City has continued to enjoy a balanced budget without a corresponding tax increase. While a balanced budget is always laudable, it is even more so in the challenging COVID-19 times in which we find ourselves living.
I have observed with appreciation as the City Commission continues to move forward with the development of downtown Johnson City and the West Walnut Street corridor. These measures will help to guarantee the attractiveness of our community, not only to our residents, but also to visitors. Commissioner Fowler is a consensus-builder who actively models and leads by example in fostering a spirit of cooperation among the city commissioners.
I urge the voters of Johnson City to cast one of their allotted three City Commission votes for continued progress, in the name of Todd Fowler.
REBECCA HENDERSON
Johnson City
Commit to peaceful transition

One of the highest honors of my life was to march in a presidential inaugural parade as a member of UT's marching band. When we arrived back in Knoxville, I was surprised to find that my uniform tag number was 1776.
I did not vote for President Trump in the 2016 election, nor will I in November.
I marched to celebrate the continuation of our great American experiment and its tradition of a peaceful transition power. All of our rights and protections come from the peaceful transition of power.
Congressman Roe knows that I’m a Democrat, but that didn’t bother him as he made me one of his DC interns during the fall 2019 semester. A few days before I started, I received an offer from a Democratic congressman that I then rejected because I had already given my word to Congressman Roe. It was a pleasure and an honor to serve the people of Northeast Tennessee.
While I was there, I led well over a hundred folks on tours around our nation’s Capitol. I ended each tour by taking folks over to the 9/11 memorial so we could honor those who bravely took back control of Flight 93. Foreign terrorists could’ve destroyed the Capitol or the White House that day. We could’ve lost our country.
We face foreign threats, but there is no greater threat to our country than by those in power to not respect the outcome of the election and to peacefully transition power.
Those already in power can ensure a peaceful transition of power by committing to respect the outcome of the election.
Congressman Roe — It is time again for those in power to publicly recommit themselves to a peaceful transition of power, regardless of the outcome. I ask that you please do so.
ROBERT JACKSON
Brentwood