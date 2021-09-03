Regretting my vote
I will start off with my apology to the voters of the town of Unicoi that I encouraged them to vote for Katy Bullen for mayor.
I was misled and really lied to by her promises she made to be a mayor for the citizens of the town.
Her promises were to give the town back to the citizens, to lead the town in a manner that respects and benefits the citizens, to exercise transparency in all that she would do as mayor and expect transparency from others when conducting town business, to focus spending on projects that would improve the livability of the town, to establish meaningful and productive relationships with agencies and organizations in Unicoi County and our region and to reduce the debt that is out of control.
So far in her mayorship, she had done none of these and appears to have no concerts for citizens as well as being a strong-arm mayor, which she promised not to be.
Again, I apologize to those who, as I did, thought Kathy Bullen would be good for the town of Unicoi.
DEBORAH McWHIRTER
Unicoi
Confusing crowd control
The International Storytelling Center has canceled the 2021 Storytelling Festival because of COVID concerns about dealing with 10,000 people over a two-day time period in multiple locations, and yet plans are proceeding with the Unicoi Apple Festival. Currently, Bristol Motor Speedway is anticipating 30,000 fans for the night race and UT is anticipating having 25,000 for the Vols’ football home opener. A recent photo on the Press’ Sports page showed hundreds of fans crammed together in the stands at West Ridge’s first-ever football game. Elizabethton played Science Hill at ETSU’s stadium, and by all accounts it was standing room only.
I’m not saying that the ISC, Apple Festival, BMS, UT, and local high school sports are right or wrong, but it sure is a different approach to dealing with potential crowds, and I find this very confusing.
THOMAS SCHEUMANN
Jonesborough
Animal control is basic service
It was disturbing to read that the JC/Washington County Animal Shelter employees must do fundraisers because the city and county commissioners refuse to fully fund operational expenses!
Commissioners had no problem giving ETSU $10 million for an arts center, $2 million for the Langston Facility, $40 million for an aerospace park that sits empty, and $30 million to improve a small section of West Walnut Street.
They always have plenty of money for their special projects. The animal shelter is a basic service, just like garbage service, road maintenance, etc. The shelter’s basic operational expenses should always be funded from the city/county general funds (our tax dollars). I for one am tired of having City Hall asking me for a donation because they can’t manage!
Los Angeles County has a law that dogs and cats must be neutered. There are exceptions to the law (guide dogs, professional breeders, show dogs, etc.).
Johnson City commissioners should pass an ordinance following the lead of other progressive cities on mandatory spay/neuter. I believe keeping dogs and cats locked in a cage for years is cruel and doesn’t solve the problem of stray animals.
PETE PADUCH
Johnson City