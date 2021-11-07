Letters: Virginia’s election, Tax time, Tennessee’s motivations
Boston Tea Party Part II
Wow, we just had another Boston Tea Party.
Not in Massachusetts but in Virginia. Virginian parents had virtually no representation in their children’s education and a curriculum that no sane parent would want taught to any student. My hat’s off to the parents of Virginia for acting and saying “no” at the polls to this lunacy.
The first Tea Party ended in a revolution, and we all know how that turned out.
Many Americans spoke November 2nd, and many more will be speaking, as this is just the beginning. Citizens are going to return America to the people, the rule of law and eradicate this fascist socialist movement in this country.
R. BRIAN PATTESON
Johnson City
Taxpayer’s lament
It’s that most wonderful time of the year — yes time for property tax notices to go out in Washington County!
Time to call Scott Buckingham and Rick Storey and tell them how you were over-evaluated, but remember, that’s not what you told potential buyers or the bank underwriter when you applied for your 125% refi.
Time for city residents to forget that Johnson City IS in the county, and that if you say you never travel outside the city limits into the “county” you are lying.
Time for retirees that have moved here to make their savings go farther to remember that even though your kids are grown you still have to contribute to the “public” schools and that the street that leads to your McMansion isn’t the only one that needs taking care of.
Time for others that moved here for the “low taxes” to realize what you actually get for that low price. Time for everyone to remember that you must pay to make up for the businesses we’ve given the store to for a few jobs. Also remember the ones that took the socialist PPP money so they could survive in their BMWs while you were told to buck up and go to work.
Time for county residents to wonder why suddenly water, sewer and road improvements are finally showing up and then look around at who’s building a new subdivision near you. Time for city residents to wonder why you have to dodge potholes in Johnson City proper but Summers Taylor is paving those certain subdivisions dotting around Boones Creek.
Maybe it’s just time to realize that the people telling you that “rising tides raise all boats” are the ones that keep getting bigger boats while you are still clinging to your leaking inner tube!
STEVE CLARK
Gray
Republicans’ apathy
It’s official. Republicans do not care whether we live or die. Our Tennessee Legislature has just passed pro-virus legislation claiming that it will magically cause the virus to go away.
They compel our schools to allow children and staff to attend without being vaccinated or masked, but they left an exemption for private schools where their children likely attend. They do not want the children of their wealthy donors or their teachers to get sick, but the rest of us can die for all they care.
Are we supposed to believe that Jack Johnson, Tennessee Senate Republican Majority Leader is so stupid that he actually believes his own words that the legislature’s actions will “get this terrible chapter behind us”? If not, then his lies are so bold as to be shocking.
Allowing the virus to spread allows the virus to stay and mutate. It does not stop the pandemic. It extends it. Extending the pandemic continues the drain on our economy and our medical systems and continues to kill people.
Shall we mention Fox News, where they work under a vaccination mandate and yet encourage their viewers to fight such mandates that they themselves accept for their own protection? Yep, it’s official, Republicans don’t care whether we live or die.
REBECCA CUMMINGS
Unicoi
