Treated well at the VA
I recently spent close to three months at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center (AKA — Nursing Home), in Johnson City, for rehabilitation after having my left leg amputated above the knee.
As I had previously been a resident in three other nursing homes for rehabilitation, I believe that I can definitely give an honest review of the aforementioned facility.
My only complaint was that I had nothing to complain about. The CLC was the best place I have ever had the privilege to be a resident, and coming from me, that’s no small thing.
All the personnel were polite, efficient, friendly, kind and extremely professional.
That’s doctors, nurse practitioners, RNs, LPNs, PT and OT therapists, kitchen personnel, social workers, janitorial and maintenance workers, and if I left anyone out it is not deliberate.
I enjoy singing and kidding around and playing jokes, and everyone never complained. I even had compliments, and as a preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, I can absolutely state that everyone was what I call as compassionate, and caring, way beyond what I expected.
In conclusion, I clearly would never want to be a resident of any other nursing home than the CLC, as not a one that I have been in rate above a 10-plus.
REV. RONALD C. MOSS
Blackmore, Va.
Crypto mining in rural areas
Washington County was scheduled to take BrightRidge and Red Dog to court for filing a fraudulent zoning application. While lawyers are experts in obfuscating plain facts, the application is public record and is plainly false.
There was no “data center/solar farm,” it is a bitcoin mine. The folks living near it in Limestone can’t bear the noise.
Washington County decided on a “settlement” that rewards BrightRidge and Red Dog for their deception. Instead of shutting down the Limestone site permanently, which should be the end result of the lawsuit, a deal was made to 1. Allow the Limestone site to continue operation until Dec. 31, 2024, 2. Allow Red Dog, a foreign-owned company $57 million dollars in debt, to purchase five times more land in the industrial park, and 3. Rezone bitcoin mining so BrightRidge could potentially add more sites.
Concerned citizens are outraged at this blatant favoritism. Red Dog is BrightRidge’s biggest customer. Some Washington County commissioners have connections to BrightRidge.
As the committee recommended, the settlement must be rejected and the lawsuit proceed. Building a bitcoin mine in Telford is an affront to our community. An industrial park is designed to bring manufacturing jobs to Washington County. The bitcoin facility brings no jobs.
It brings the noise that Limestone residents are enduring to Telford on a bigger scale. The industrial park is next to the multi-million dollar Grandview Elementary School. Students will suffer from the noise. It is within the three-mile range that affects the animals at Bright’s Zoo. Mr. Bright has made it crystal clear that he will close the zoo, costing the county tax revenue and jobs.
Red Dog and BrightRidge have targeted the rural nature of Washington County for exploitation. The county commissioners were fooled and now they must set things right.
MICHAEL DEURSO
Jonesborough