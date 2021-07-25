With this week’s Question of the Week, we asked readers about state lawmakers’ opposition to vaccines marketed directly to children. Here are some of the responses we received.
Unsurprising incompetence
They are “at it again” in Nashville — state gun, state book, 2nd Amendment Sanctuary, letting everybody open carry firearms regardless of background, unnecessary voting on right to work law (what if it fails and the law is overturned), not passing Medicaid expansion (costs the state $2 billion per year), and now firing someone who followed the law and encouraged teens to get vaccinated.
Wake up, folks!! This disease is serious, especially with the new delta variant. Everybody, all ages, should be vaccinated. If not children, at least the parents or grandparents who raise the children should show some responsibility, get vaccinated and encourage their children to follow. It’s easy and free, and I commend our health departments for stepping to the plate and delivering services, with the previous administration (Trump) deserving credit for the “Warp Speed Program” in getting the vaccine approved.
That being said, Trump’s party of choice and their news network Fox is showing partisan, reckless and sometimes dangerous behavior in discouraging vaccines and wearing of masks even to the point of cheering when (CPAC in Texas) the current administration missed their July 1st vaccine goals. Last time I checked, this disease doesn’t vote, it just kills!
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
State should encourage vaccination
If a parent leaves a child in a hot car to run into the market for a minute, this is a crime. A child must be restrained in a child car seat until they reach a certain height and weight, this is the law.
There are four types of child neglect: physical, medical, educational and emotional. Let’s not fool ourselves, kids feel emotional stress concerning the pandemic, both for themselves and for their loved ones, especially grandparents. A child is bound to feel relief once they are protected by a vaccine.
If a parent decides that their child will not get vaccinated during a global pandemic, that’s not medical neglect? Parents refusing to have their child vaccinated puts the child at greater risk, their classmates at greater risk, the family at greater risk, as well as the community at large. How can a right-to-life state like Tennessee not encourage vaccination of children, when the legislators spend so much time writing laws to save the unborn? Let’s save the living and get kids vaccinated!
HARVEY STONE
Johnson City
The state has devolved
When I was 15, polio had stricken two of my classmates. As soon as the Salk vaccine was available, my sister and I stood in a long line of teenagers from several schools and got the Salk vaccine. Thank God that at that time, we did not have politicians dictating our health department.
Why are Tennessee Republicans acting so irresponsible? Why don’t they want teenagers to get the virus vaccine? Tennessee is always at the bottom of the list doing anything good for its citizens. Republican Rep. Scott Cepicky is reprehensible!
JO ANN FERNSTROM
Telford