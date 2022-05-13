Triggered by trigger law
The cynical hypocrisy of Tennessee’s Republican legislators can be boundless. They would have us think their Christian fervor guides them to rid us of all sorts of ungodliness, to anchor and guarantee loyalty of their party’s most extreme elements.
Take the abortion law triggered to go into effect should Roe be overturned, or the more severe one pending with a Texas-style vigilante provision (pushed by Alexander and Crowe). They know outlawing abortion won’t prevent abortions. They also know their financial means could insure their own loved ones access to intervention options, shielded by HIPAA doctor-patient privacy protections.
I believe that neither they, nor any member of the Supreme Court, even very few of their evangelical supporters, would block intervention needed for someone they love, be it a pregnant 10-, 11-, or 12-year-old or young teen (menses can start as early as 8, you know), victims of rape and/or incest, or with cases of non-viable/life-threatening pregnancy. When affected closely and personally, their real values would emerge.
All the phony political posturing will cause a lot of suffering among underprivileged women, but technology will favor the better off, and surely massive fund-raising and strategies are underway to help vulnerable women. Nationwide, some 80% of Americans will say they respect women’s right to choose, slavery being abolished and all.
Because such politicians are cowardly, they’re not likely themselves to act as their supposed vigilantes by doing the actual snooping for suspect miscarriages, etc. But, full of autocratic manipulative impulse, and from their safe places, they seem willing to fuel predictable discord and conflict, even violence, then no doubt deplore what happens. In my estimation, they are proving themselves manifestly unfit for leadership.
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton
Losing Treece
I am very disappointed that Michelle Treece is not running for re-election to the Johnson City school board because of the increasing politicization of a board that should have nothing to do with political parties.
I served with Ms. Treece on the Public Art Board and can tell you that she has excellent ideas and, most importantly, has the welfare of our children at heart after a 30-year teaching career. Thank you for your service, Michelle. Your departure from the board is Johnson City’s loss.
BONNY STANLEY
Johnson City
Smoke and mirrors
The Democrats can’t seem to get anything right, so they do as they always do — throw up smoke and mirrors.
They use race, health care and abortion as their agenda each time all their failed policies fall flat.
Biden said he had a plan to get COVID under control. We have lost 600,000 more to COVID and he had a vaccine to combat it.
Inflation is higher than it’s been since Carter was president, but he has a plan — blame Republicans.
Gas is at record highs, but it’s Russia’s fault. Food prices are at all time highs if there is food on shelves.
Truckers can’t afford $5.60 for a gallon of diesel fuel, but that’s the bad oil companies fault.
Now we have a leak from the Supreme Court the first in our country’s history and it’s regarding abortion. Wonder how that happened?
We are pouring billions to help the people in Ukraine and, while it may be the right thing to do, what’s going to happen if it turns out to be another Afghanistan?
What about our borders and all the drugs coming into our country killing our youth?
Last month comedians gathered together at the White House to have a dinner for the media and roast the president. They all made jokes about inflation and the economy and everyone including the president had a good laugh.
My opinion is that our situation is not funny.
It has taken two years for this group of clowns to tear down a great economy. Yes, when you have smoke and mirrors you can hide about anything.
BENNY BAIRD
Johnson City