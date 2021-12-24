Slow it down on the Bristol Highway
I have contacted nearly all of our elected officials concerning a much needed traffic light on the Motor Mile for Meridale Drive and the Green Valley area.
This light would help greatly in stopping speeding and allow better access to these automobile dealerships and the growing of the Green Valley residential area.
We have had numerous accidents and deaths on this road. This is a state route.
I have written Gov. Bill Lee on this matter and did not get a response. Where are our tax dollars and federal stimulus dollars going?
We need a governor who is more concerned about Johnson City and the people of Northeast Tennessee.
Governor Lee, we need your help now! We also will remember our situation come election day.
JERRY CLARK
Johnson City
No one left behind
I am writing in regard to the homeless.
It breaks my heart to know we have homeless people all across this country, but even more so in our own community.
In the military we have a motto “no one left behind.”
We should honor this for everyone.
I live in a modest home with two empty bedrooms upstairs and I’m sure there are many in the situation as we have.
My thought is we offer foster homes for children, why not homeless adults?
Maybe it is time for the city or county to establish a program to address this desperate need. Maybe label it “Second Chance.”
I do not know why these people are homeless, but they must have been dealt a devastating event in their lives to reach this low point in their lives. Either no family or no support from a family. A program similar to child foster care adapted to adults.
I don’t pretend to know the answer, but it seems something along these lines might be worth investigating.
I would certainly consider opening my home, if such a program were to be implemented.
God bless.
GARY SINCLAIR
Jonesborough
The following letter answers an earlier Question of the Week asking about the potential of passenger rail service to Bristol.
Bring back rail
My name is Anna Sheppard and I live in Damascus, Va. I was excited when I first heard that Amtrak was considering an expansion to Bristol.
I-81 is a heavily congested highway that I use frequently. It would be a pleasure to have the option of not driving it.
I would ride it to all the cities in Virginia, plus D.C., New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and even Montreal. I want high speed rail in this country, like what I rode in Europe.
Our representatives, who did not vote to support this project, are more interested in obstruction politics than working to improve the lives of people in Appalachia. Opening up an option for travel that would allow more people to explore, learn and connect to others, would be a great benefit to this community.
Train travel used to be a common form of transportation in this country. Let’s bring it back better than before.
ANNA SHEPPARD
Damascus, Va.