Titans can afford their own stadium
I don’t blame Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock after the latter’s humorless joke.
If my wife had a serious medical condition, I wouldn’t wish for anyone to bad mouth her.
Smith’s reaction was a normal one — yes, it was spur of the moment — but in my opinion, necessary.
$500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium? I vote no!
Inflation is hitting us taxpayers. Why add fuel to the fire, folks?
I don’t believe our state government should “invest” in ludicrous sports.
Gov. Bill Lee should ask Titans fans and supporters for the cheap funds. Maybe Dolly Parton could loan the $500 million?
A one-month break from state and local grocery taxes is a great idea. I hope Governor Lee will sign it into law. Every penny counts.
JERRY L. NORRIS
Greeneville
The Biblical life
Ms. Adams’ April 1 letter promotes her secular religious values by pushing “reproductive rights” while ignoring a main point, i.e., the unborn child who is the object of the abortion choice.
You can certainly support and encourage your representative to support TN House Bill 2779.
You may understand life as starting at birth (Psalm 139, Luke 1). You may also simply be revolted at the act of decapitating a baby a week prior to birth as in late-term abortion procedures.
JOE NEUMANN
Telford
Leave the crosses alone
I am saddened at all of the attempts to remove Christian symbols from any public place.
The laws, put in place by most likely Christian-believing lawmakers, are now being turned on the very emblems, symbols and references of Christianity that our country was founded on.
Some are determined to tatter the fabric of this country. Some are determined to destroy this country by removing any symbol that the citizens once came together to honor with like-mindedness.
Whatever the symbol, flag or banner, these disruptors, these anarchists take away each and every one they can grab, so that the community has less and less common interests, less camaraderie, less feelings of brothers, of family, of community. All just to fracture the pride and patriotic God bless America spirit that has kept this country together through conflict.
They are a cancer, eating this country from the inside out!
Concerning the public property that these crosses are standing on, would the city be willing to gift a church or churches a tiny amount of land in order to protect these symbols?
We have all become too apathetic and lay down our very own beliefs in order to cater to a few divisive groups. I, for one, am plenty sick of stepping aside and letting crane and bulldozer and any ole angry mob with a big mouth and a bullhorn dismantle our country before our very eyes!
It wasn’t easy to become the greatest Christ-following country in the world, but we are making it look easy for the enemies within to take it apart.
Shame on us!
I hope your community will stand up and send a message that if you don’t love this country, make haste and leave it.
God Bless America and three old crosses on Lynn mountain.
JIM SARTAIN
Manchester, Tenn.
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.