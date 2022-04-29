Money pledged is money owed
According to public record, the real debt of Washington County as of June 1, 2021, and upon the last audit report was $142,070,407. Then on Nov. 28, 2021, the commission approved $42,070,000 for a new Jonesborough school. The school is well under construction. The Washington County Commission approved $12,500,000 in debt for Johnson City to avoid a lawsuit over the manner in which the school was funded by the county.
Our real debt is approximately $190 million dollars. The entire campaign of Joe Grandy is “He’s done what he said he would do” and even claimed he reduced debt and still built two new schools. This is absolutely an absurd claim and is not the truth. The debt in 2018 was $165 million and today, it is $190 million. This is an increase of $25 million.
Joe has been called upon publicly at meetings to tell the truth on our debt, our tax rate, and the thousands of tax dollars paid in late fees because the county bills were not paid on time.
Then there is the Bitcoin mine issue which finally resulted in Grandy’s resignation from the BrightRidge board. Now the county faces a major lawsuit because of the appearance of a misleading rezoning request that resulted in this fiasco.
The citizens deserve the truth from elected officials. If debt were wood chips then we need a massive wood chipper to get rid of it. Whittling has only gotten us into more debt, and it also makes our mayor look silly. Debt isn’t like wood chips, and without a new mayor to get spending under control, there will likely be a big tax increase that pays for all this spending. And of course, this increase will happen after the election.
Please vote to elect a new mayor.
STEPHANIE GOEBBEL
Johnson City
Funding schemes bad for city
In 2018, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy made the motion for a large property tax increase. This motion was approved by the commission.
A large portion of this tax increase went to fund education. Taxpayers who reside inside the city limits of Johnson City pay both county and city property taxes.
In 2021, Grandy came up with a “scheme” to allow Jonesborough to borrow the money and the county will pay the debt back as a lease, and at the end of the lease own the school. This “scheme” was developed with the intention to not share that tax increase revenue in education funding with the citizens who reside inside the city of Johnson City. This move was clearly intentional and unfair to city residents.
As a city and county taxpayer and a supporter of education, it really concerned me that the citizens who reside inside the city were not treated fairly. All residents and taxpayers deserve equal treatment as do all students and schools.
Robbie Tester was one of only a few commissioners who questioned this “scheme” and voted against it. I received two cards in the mail this last week complaining that Robbie Tester votes “no” a lot. A good commissioner votes “no” sometimes. Rubber stamping everything you’re told to doesn’t make you a good commissioner.
I am completely in support of the much needed new school in Jonesborough, but this situation was unfair and deceptive to all the citizens, taxpayers and students of Washington County.
ALPHA BRIDGER
Johnson City
