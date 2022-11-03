Fix a dangerous drive
Gov. Bill Lee is only interested in Knoxville and west in Tennessee. His TDOT people do not see a need for a traffic light on the heavily traveled Highway 11E Motor Mile and Martindale Drive, Green Valley subdivision area.
Nine people have died on this road, the latest a 21-year-old young man! A light here would help us all get in and out of the car dealerships more safely, and also get people in and out of their homes more safely. A light here would also slow speeders down from 75 mph to 40-45 mph.
ETSU Physicians at 325 N. State of Franklin Road needs lots of repairs to elevators and HVAC and extended front parking for loading and unloading patients. ETSU could also use updates including elevators and more parking.
We need our elected officials to do more to help us all!
Please remember these issues when you cast your vote in the Nov. 8 election. We can and need to do better!
JERRY CLARK
Johnson City
A dedicated candidate
My name is Bernie Gray, and I am writing in support of Jonathan Kinnick for school board.
Jonathan and his wife, Megan, are close friends of mine. Jonathan has already served four years on the school board and, since he owns a software development company, his help to the school board is very valuable.
Jonathan has been faithfully attending school board meetings since 2012, even when he was not on the school board, so he could stay up to speed.
I encourage your readers to consider Jonathan’s candidacy.
BERNIE GRAY
Johnson City
Defend the right to vote
I am a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.
I believe that every citizen has the right to vote. There should never be any type of voter restraint placed on them.
What I see on the internet is crazy. Plus, having people with guns trying to intimidate voters is un-American.
Regardless of who you vote for, that right should never be taken away. Enough of the stupidity.
BUTCH NORTH
Johnson City
Crowe's response
I am responding to the “Letter to the Editor” about Rusty Crowe never responding to his constituents (Oct. 30).
I retired as a pediatric nurse from Niswonger Children’s Hospital in 2019. Inadvertently, I let my RN nursing license expire. After discovering this, I contacted the TN Board of Nursing, filled out and sent in the necessary paperwork and fee, and waited for my license to be mailed to me.
After waiting for several weeks with no license, I contacted the Board of Nursing through email. After another week with no response, I was given a number and a name of a person to contact. I was told that they would look into it. Another week passes with no license.
It was at that time that I contacted Rusty Crowe’s office and explained my predicament. Within one hour, Rusty Crowe, personally, returned my call. After explaining why I had contacted his office, he promised to see that it was addressed. Another hour passed, and I received a call from the Board of Nursing stating that my license had been renewed and my copy was being mailed to me.
Thank you, Sen. Crowe, for your professionalism in response to my request.
SHARON MILLER
Johnson City