Letters: The electric school bus, Father’s Day
Electric bus is a start
It makes me proud that our county is the first to acquire an electric school bus in Tennessee. Since electric buses and cars have no tailpipe emissions, thus keeping the air clean, it is doubly gratifying to see the funds come from settlement for an automaker’s cheating in pollution testing.
Clean and fuel-efficient transportation will be essential in solving the climate crisis. When the Union of Concerned Scientists performed an analysis of greenhouse gas emissions for buses charged on California’s grid, they found battery electric buses to have up to 70% lower global warming emissions than a diesel or natural gas bus. “Depending on the region,” and judging from miles per gallon emissions-equivalency, they concluded that electric buses can be “nearly 1½ to 8 times” better than diesel buses.
In the qualifier of what region the buses are charged in lies the problem, however. Where decarbonizing electricity generation has not been a significant goal or isn’t being pursued with appropriate speed, the benefit for combating climate change of electric vehicles will be low.
The nation’s largest utility seems to me much behind others in the energy-transitioning process. Its March 2020 Green Switch report documents the “current mix of resources [it] has purchased or generated.” Hydroelectric and wind power make up 12%, “other renewable” which includes solar generation less than 1%, while coal and natural gas or oil constitute nearly half of TVA’s power. Now, announcing planned closure of the coal plants within two decades it is seriously considering – according to the Notice of Intent for the Cumberland plant closure – replacing most of the lost generation capacity with new, large fossil gas plants.
I compliment Washington County on its bus. But local governments and all of us as rate payers should demand better from the TVA.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
Happy Father’s Day
My father, Elmer Miller, was born Jan. 21, 1916, at the family home in the rural mountains of Western North Carolina. He was the oldest of four siblings.
Like most of that era, their circumstances were very hard. In the early 1930s, his father was laid off. He told dad that he was going to find work and he would be responsible for the family. He was 15 years old.
He would soon quit school and go to work full-time to help support the family. Later, he went to work at the local paper mill until he joined the Army and headed to war.
He would marry my mother, Louise Mears, on Feb. 14, 1943, before he shipped out to the Pacific Theatre. She worked in an armaments factory in California while he was overseas.
They would return home after the war. Dad returned to his job at the paper mill as a mechanic.
My brother, Bruce, was born in 1946 and I was born in 1950. Dad and his father built the house we would call home in 1952. He retired from the mill in 1979. He worked a second job for most of those years.
Dad was as tough as the times in which he lived. He didn’t believe in excuses.
“Do your best to achieve your goals, when you fall short, work harder,” he would say. His toughness could not overcome a failing heart. He died 8/9/1984. He was 68 years old.
I think of him often with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and respect. The women and men of that era are known as the Greatest Generation for a reason.
Thank you, Dad! In my heart, mind and soul you are always with me. I love you and I miss you, Happy Father’s Day!
DAVID MILLER
Johnson City