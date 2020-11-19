Stay vigilant
After the election, I felt the need to write up a Letter to the Editor, but with emotions running high and with so much to say, I was having trouble coming up with a theme for the letter. Then, this morning, I was talking to my wife and it came to me.
My wife has many more social contacts than I do, and she was blown away about how so many good people she knew still supported Donald Trump. These people are already making harsh judgments about Joe Biden before he’s even taken the oath of office, and my wife was racking her brain trying to figure this all out.
My answer to her was that there was no answer. Trying to figure out how good people could support a corrupt, immoral, unethical, cruel, racist, soulless, childlike man like Trump was a mystery that could never be solved. It’s like a computer virus for the brain.
The only thing that people who voted for Joe Biden and/or voted against Donald Trump could do was to resolve to stay vigilant in the years ahead and not allow another Donald Trump to get the reins of power ever again. We can never again let our guard down or become complacent, because the people with the beliefs that inspired them to support a Trump-like candidate are not going away.
As of this writing, Trump has still not conceded the election. He’s going to be going out the same way he has “governed,” like a petulant child without honor or dignity, and with absolutely no regard for the country he has sworn to protect.
JACK L. GRIFFITH
Johnson City
Our leaders aren’t leading
What a disgrace. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander and Congressman Phil Roe have yet to publicly acknowledge that American citizens have overwhelmingly (now over 5.5 million and growing) chosen Joe Biden to be their next president. Further, they have yet to denounce Donald Trump’s egotistical and dangerous denial of the election results, nor encouraged his participation in a peaceful transition.
Under the leadership of the Republican Party, Americans were, as President Lincoln reminded them, resolved “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Where is the Republican “leadership” today? Certainly not in our Congressional delegation.
BOB WARNER
Blountville
That Scottish presidency
Our presidential election is over. Our president-elect and vice-president-elect were chosen by the votes of the people of our great nation. We need cooperation between the current and incoming administrations to ensure a smooth and orderly transfer of power and prevent security gaps.
Remember what Shakespeare has Macbeth say: “Life’s a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more. It is a tale. Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury”.
Consider that Donald Trump has strutted his time upon the national and international stages, “full of sound and fury,” now it’s time for Mr. Trump to be “heard no more.” The stage direction is exit (He goes out).
To show us that he truly wants our country to be great, Mr. Trump must be gracious and cooperative. He must concede defeat, stop filing frivolous lawsuits, and instruct his staff to cooperate with the incoming administration. By so doing, he can help keep America great (and safe).
NEAL SANDERS
Johnson City