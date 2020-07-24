As a Johnson City senior resident, I wish to thank the person who homemade the nice masks that were given to us by the nice man who met us at our Johnson City Senior Citizen facility.
It meant a great deal to us to receive the masks as a gift. I am hoping my challenged brother and his caregiver may have one also.
PATRICIA Z. NEVELS
Johnson City
Choose teachers for school board
Concerning the Washington County school board candidates, I have a few questions and comments that I hope you will take into consideration. First question, why are they running? What is the motivation? What experience do they have that will add to the school system? As a retired teacher, I know the answers to these questions are important.
I know Carla McLain and Mary Beth Dellinger personally, as I have served as a teacher with them. Their motivation to serve on the school board is simply to provide the best opportunities for students, families, teachers and communities. They both bring a vast knowledge of education to the school board. They do not have hidden agendas and will be transparent in all decisions to be considered. Please vote for experience and these retired educators, Mary Beth Dellinger and Carla McLain.
DOROTHY BLANKENSHIP
Johnson City
No mask, no vote
The front page picture of candidate Rep. Micah Van Huss greeting Gov. Lee tells me all I need to know about how much Rep. Van Huss truly cares for others.
Governor Lee did not have to risk traveling through the state to mingle with constituents. He is not running for re-election. But he came to this area and he wore a mask, not to protect himself so much as to protect others. Micah Van Huss did not wear a mask to this campaign event. Nor apparently did Matthew Hill, who is not pictured.
If these candidates cannot take the minimal effort of wearing a mask to protect the governor and those who attend their campaign events, why would anyone, particularly that most vulnerable cohort of older constituents who are the most faithful voters, even consider giving them their votes?
JUNE PIESCHEL
Johnson City
Clark for Congress
This year’s election is the most important election to be held in my lifetime and quite possibly in the history of our nation. Our flag, national anthem, history, rule of law and basic beliefs are being attacked. Free speech is now free only if it agrees with the “thought police” who monitor it. If we are to remain a free country upholding the rights of all citizens, I cannot think of a better candidate than John Clark to represent me and my country in congress.
I have known John Clark for over 20 years. We have debated political issues while sitting across the table. He understands the evils of socialism, which he first learned from his Cuban immigrant father. He loves this country. He believes in this country. John is exactly who he says he is. He is a good father, husband, son and friend. He is a good leader! I want him in Washington representing me and this district and promoting the conservative principles favored by people of the First District.
John was a good mayor. He brought the community together for the One Kingsport initiative. That effort brought over 250 community and city leaders together to discuss the future of the city. As a result of this effort, the population grew 2.3%. He brought together a team of people and worked with our neighborhood to solve an issue created by the Greenbelt expansion. John has vision and is able to bring folks together to solve problems. Many people can identify problems but John helps solve them. He works with people to provide solutions and implements actions needed to provide lasting positive results.
LYNDA W. POPWELL
Kingsport