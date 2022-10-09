Term limits for thee
So I received in the mail a slick and colorful card from Rusty Crowe (and Tim Hicks) this week asking for support for Congressional term limits. Is this not the height of hypocrisy from someone who has been in office himself for 32 years?
I always hear the reasoning for this is “they spend all those years getting rich.” So I assume state legislators do not make “contacts” nor take advantage of their positions.
Every time I’m told we need to get them out of there it’s the same names, Pelosi, Feinstein, etc. I just wonder where these people were when Jimmy Quillen was sleeping on CSPAN or buying up farmland where highways and schools were going?
Term limits for thee but not for me! Maybe it’s actually a plot to get rid of Harshbarger because they know that answering every question with “Evil Liberal Agenda” doesn’t really cut it.
STEVE CLARK
Gray
Voters limit terms
In the Oct. 5 editorial section, the subject of term limits was raised. There is no need for laws regarding term limits. There are voting booths for that purpose.
The best argument against term limits in Northeast Tennessee is the name, Jimmy Quillen. Congressman Quillen served admirably for 30 years. His constituents had many opportunities to remove him from office. However, citizens of the 1st District wisely chose to repeatedly send him back to Washington.
He watched out for his people. He made sure that the VA Hospital was well funded, was instrumental in the development of Interstate 26, and brought a College of Medicine to ETSU. Where would we be if he had been forced out after three two-year terms?
Quillen retired and was replaced by David Davis. Congressman Davis served one term.
The people of the district were not happy with him, although he did his very best to serve. He was replaced by Phil Roe, whose outstanding service resulted in his being reelected five times.
Matthew Hill and Timothy Hill were both defeated in recent elections. Their constituents decided that they would be better served by others. On the other hand, state Sen. Rusty Crowe’s constituents have been well pleased with his service and have repeatedly reelected him to serve in Nashville.
Proponents of term limits believe they would have a great deal of control over who serves as elected officials. For example, if a capable representative was in his or her third term and faced removal because of term limits, there would be political power brokers deciding who would best serve their well-focused interests once the present official was removed.
Let the voters decide. Voters generally prefer term limits for politicians they do not like but not for ones they do like!
EDWARD J. DWYER
Johnson City
Shed biases
I have been a Republican, an independent, and a Democrat and have always been able to connect with opposites, despite the differences, until recently. Thanks to the new GOP, under Trump, vitriol has, for many, replaced common sense. Between Qanon on the right and Woke on the left, common sense has vanished.
However, I have found there are pockets of sanity still around and socialization between opposing philosophies can still occur. Many friends do not agree politically, but we still manage to maintain a connection.
The only way our democracy will persist, is when we return to the civility of the past and put aside divisive politics. You may love Trump or hate him, but our survival as a nation is more important than personal biases.
DAVID L. FAGELSON M.D.
Johnson City