With last week’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to share their memories of their mothers as a tribute to them on Mother’s Day. Here are some of the responses we received.
Louise Mears
My mother, Louise Mears, was born on Sept. 24, 1919, in Lenoir City, Tennessee.
She was the only girl in a family with four brothers. Her family would move to Asheville, North Carolina early in her life where she would grow up as her father worked for the railroad.
Everything changed in 1932. Her father was killed in an accident at work. There weren’t any “safety nets” back then so the family pulled together as best as they could. The Depression had begun and everyone did their part.
She would meet my Dad, Elmer Miller, and they would marry in 1943. He was working at the local paper mill in Canton prior to joining the Army. He would be stationed at Ft. Ord California. He would soon be shipped out to the Pacific Theatre. Mom remained in California and worked in an armaments factory.
They would return to Canton following Dad’s discharge in 1945. He would return to his job as a millwright at the paper mill. Mom was a homemaker. My brother, Bruce, was born in 1946. I was born in 1950.
Our lives unfolded as many other families did over the intervening years. My brother and I would go on with our lives, marrying and having families of our own. Mom and Dad would remain in Canton.
Dad retired from the paper mill in 1979. He died in 1984. Mom passed in 2000.
She was the most wonderful mother who devoted her life to her family. She always put others’ needs ahead of her own.
I think of her often with an overwhelming sense of gratitude, respect and love.
I miss you, Mom! In my heart, mind and soul you are always with me. Happy Mother’s Day! Will the circle be unbroken.
DAVID MILLER
Johnson City
Ornan Ponder Ratcliff
I am the youngest of seven children. My mother, Ornan Ponder Ratcliff, was a hard working compassionate Christian woman.
She started teaching school at 16, at a remote mountain school. Some of her students were her age. To get to the school she rode a horse and lived with a family in the area during the week. She would return to her home for the weekend.
She married my father when in her late 20s and became a farmer’s wife. All chores were by hard labor. Electricity was not available in our rural area. Laundry was done on a scrub board, water carried into the house via buckets and heated on a wood stove. Meals were prepared for farm workers. The house was heated with wood but no fans for the hot days.
We had cows so the dairy products: butter and cottage cheese, was her responsibility. I remember helping her churn the butter. The milk was sold and a man picked it up daily. Mother sold parts of the butter.
She taught the girls to sew. We made most of our dresses. Bed coverings were necessary so she made quilts using leftover fabrics from the dresses.
Spare time was rare, but she found time to read her Bible and also taught the adult woman’s Sunday school class on Sundays.
My father developed tuberculosis when I was about 9 years old. Mother did all of his care, even washing his dishes. No other family members contracted TB.
She always wanted to help when she could. A sister had died in childbirth, leaving a young son. He came to live with us at about age 10. He learned to work on the farm alongside my two brothers. He later told my mother that she had saved his life.
She stayed with me for several weeks after my first husband died from a tragic car accident (not his fault). My children were very young.
All her 16 grandchildren loved her dearly and were all devastated when she had a massive stroke at 88, never regaining consciousness.
KATHLEEN MERHOLZ
Johnson City