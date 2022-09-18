With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to share their memories of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II. Here are some of the responses we received.
Born in England
I was born in the mid-1940s in Northampton, England. My father was an American soldier stationed at an Air Force base in England during WWII where he met my mother who was a member of the Women’s Air Corps (WAC) nearby. She was from nearby Daventry. They married in England, had me and my twin sister and I came to the states right after the war ended.
My first recollection of the Queen was watching her coronation with my mother and sister in 1952 on black and white TV in Cleveland, Ohio. My mother, sister and younger brother spent the summer of 1953 back in England visiting my grandmother and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
While visiting London, I remember visiting Buckingham Palace and seeing many banners and such still in place around town celebrating the new Queen along with souvenirs and memorabilia in most of the shops.
What has been most memorable for me is how the Queen conducted herself over the years since. She has always been non-political, gracious and in service to the people of the United Kingdom including my family. Thanks for the opportunity to share my thoughts.
BOB HARTMAN
Jonesborough
The woman in the green hat
In September 1965 when I was in London for the first time as a tourist, I stayed at St. Ermin’s Hotel.
On the Sunday morning I was there, I went out walking to begin my sightseeing. As I approached Westminster Abbey, I noticed a crowd was gathering there. I asked what was going on and was told the Queen was coming to the Abbey to dedicate the memorial for Winston Churchill that had just been laid in the floor near the main entrance.
Having not arrived early enough to get a spot at the front of the crowd, I could not see very well. But when she arrived, I did get to see the top of her head and her hat. It was green.
That was as close as I ever was to seeing the Queen.
Many years later I was thrilled to find the documents that show I am 10th cousin to the Queen through her non-royal Scottish mother’s lineage.
God saved the Queen to a long life!
BARBARA E.S. MANNING
Johnson City
She will be missed
The death of the Queen came a shock, one of almost disbelief, that Queen Elizabeth II would no longer be on the throne. Yet, we knew about her frail health and long life of 96 years.
The death of her beloved husband Prince Philip last year was a mortal blow. The scene of the Queen sitting alone on the pew in profound grief during Philip’s funeral service was difficult to view.
Tributes from people and leaders all of over the world indicate the enormous respect and admiration in which Elizabeth II was held. The Queen was a remarkable woman, loved by her people, and whose sense of duty and dedication to public service will always be remembered.
Only two days before her death the frail Queen appointed Liz Truss as Prime Minister. As a constitutional monarch, the Queen was scrupulously non-political and non-partisan.
Queen Elizabeth II will be missed: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
COLIN F. BAXTER
Kingsport
Loved by the locals
In 1968 I chaperoned a group of my high school students from Medina, N.Y. to spend six weeks at the University of Southampton in England. We traveled through most of the home islands and spent a week in London, where I became a big admirer of the royal family.
Sometime during our stay at the university we learned that the Queen would be traveling to Southampton seaport to take a hovercraft to the Isle of Wight where Prince Phillip and Princess Anne were staying for holiday. I decided to go to the seaport on the afternoon of her arrival so I might actually be able to see the Queen.
On my arrival I saw that the area where the Queen’s limousine would arrive was protected by a high chain link fence. There were already hundreds of people waiting, but I was lucky enough to get close to the fence, where I stood beside a very small Englishman. We struck up a conversation and I asked if he’d ever seen the Queen before. He said that he’d seen her many times before, but since he lived nearby he decided to come to the seaport to see more of the royal family. I asked if he was excited, but, “No,” he said. He didn’t seem excited at all.
The Queen’s limousine arrived and the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew exited the car to the shouts and applause from the assembled crowd. I happened to look around to see my new acquaintance but he seemed to have disappeared until I looked up to see just his feet in front of me. He had climbed to the top of the fence and was yelling at the top of his voice “God Save the Queen!” and waving wildly at the royal family.
So much for English reserve!
RANDALL SMYTHE
Jonesborough