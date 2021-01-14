Capitol attack was symptom of larger illness
First, I will say that in no way do I condone the recent attack on our Capitol. However, to all those who have sent Letters to the Forum placing blame on President Trump, I ask you to consider this question:
What do you think the reaction from Joe Biden’s supporters would have been if President Trump would have been re-elected?
The problems our country currently faces are too deep and complex to lay the blame on any one individual. A recent news commentator said that when half the country is opposed to their leader there will be significant problems. This has proven to be true during the Trump presidency and unfortunately may prove to be true during the Biden presidency.
I’m not sure what the answer is to the problems our country faces. However, it is an oversimplification to say that they are attributed to any one person.
DAVE WOLONICK
Johnson City
Instigators should be accountable
Accountability is the cornerstone of democracy. Those who desecrated the U.S. Capitol need to be made accountable for their actions.
President Trump also needs to be made accountable for the Jan. 6 events. His rhetoric and ill intentions are responsible for ruining the lives and livelihood of those who were incited by the president. The president also ruined and embarrassed their families and their communities. All this while he goes out and about unscathed.
Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, Rep. Diana Harshbarger, do you think this is fair for the people of Tennessee? If your answer is no, please make President Trump accountable for his actions.
MILDRED MAISONET
Johnson City
Help each other
On Facebook, someone had forwarded a picture of the American flag with the caption, “If you love the flag … ” Yes, I love the flag and the country it stands for, but it seems to be tearing apart. There is so much hate in our country, and it seems the leaders are encouraging it.
Hate is fueled by many things — lies, deceit, actions, fear, different standards for different people, words, etc.
A member of Congress was shown encouraging others to harass members of the Republican Party and White House staff, “in gas stations, restaurants, and wherever.” I do not recall any outrage at that.
Nancy Pelosi was shown with an African scarf around her neck showing support for our African-American citizens. That is fine, but President Trump was criticized for a picture with him holding a Bible. They said his was a photo op. Hers was not?
Folks, we need to help each other out. This name calling (on both sides) needs to stop. A house divided cannot stand, and when it falls, everything in it is destroyed.
It is said when you point a finger at someone, there are three fingers pointing back at you. We all need to look at ourselves and see what part we play in dividing this great nation, and each of us do our part to lessen the gap. We need to call on our leaders to do the same.
JUNE PUMMELL
Jonesborough