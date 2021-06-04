Those who fail to learn from history
A local teacher has won a state award for her teaching about the Holocaust. She wants to create ‘a moral compass’ and states that an “in-depth look at the Holocaust can teach students how to prevent it from ever happening again.”
This front page story is in sharp contrast to the recently passed Tennessee law against teaching what is called “critical race theory,” which would examine our nation’s past regarding Native American genocide, slavery, Jim Crow laws and the role of white supremacy in all of them. Rather, we should promote “American exceptionalism” instead and not teach things that “inherently divide or pit Americans against one another.”
In Germany, instead of forbidding teaching the past, all schools are required to teach about the Holocaust and many schools take trips to concentration camps such as Auschwitz and Birkenau and other Holocaust memorials. Rather than “whitewash” the past, Germany believes every citizen should learn about and from it. It is more important than ever, since many people continue to deny it ever happened in the first place.
In 1925, it was illegal in Tennessee to teach evolution, and a teacher was put on trial for doing just that. It clashed with the fundamentalist beliefs of citizens, and the teacher was convicted and fined, though the verdict was later overturned.
We are not giving near enough credit to students when we forbid them to examine history. They must learn to think critically, from as many perspectives as possible and come to their own conclusions. Education and knowledge are the backbone of our democracy and we must have far more respect for them than recent trends and laws seem to indicate.
We will continue to repeat the mistakes of the past if we refuse to learn from them.
SUSAN J. PETERS
Elizabethton
Touched by Memorial Day photo
As I read the Johnson City Press online on Sunday, May 30, I was deeply touched by the photo on the home page of 12-year-old Anderson Havert, in the rain saluting, after placing a flag on a grave of a veteran at the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
You see, I am a former resident of Elizabethton for 40 plus years, and while living there took this act of remembrance for granted. But after moving away, my dad (Navy veteran) and mom were buried in the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
I have lived in Florida, and now New Mexico, and I am grateful for volunteers like Anderson, and the many volunteers who take time to remember these some 13,000 veterans by placing flags on their graves.
Thank you, Johnson City Press for the wonderful photo and story!
By the way, my first job was delivering the Johnson City Press.
RUSSELL MINK
New Mexico
Thank our officers
Recently I was reading an out of town paper. The article was “National Policeman’s Week.” This I had never heard of before.
With the two officers that were killed in Boone, N.C., recently — so sad. We cannot be thankful enough for the service they give. They risk their lives for us. Would you?
I do not know the salary they make, but it is not enough. Maybe in our budget we could do more for our policemen, sheriff, deputies and firemen.
MARCELLA EPPERSON
Johnson City