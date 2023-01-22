Conservatives for McCarthy
Lest there be any confusion, this conservative does not for a moment include the likes of the letter writer (Jan. 12) among the fold of ‘conservatives.’ The writer condemns Speaker McCarthy for holding Donald Trump responsible for Jan. 6. That has been established beyond any question. But for Trump’s tweets before and on Jan. 6 to come to fight, be wild, and storm the capital, it wouldn’t have happened.
The writer condemns McCarthy for supporting the Ukrainians against Putin’s invasion. I guess that makes the letter writer a supporter of warfare, invasion and war crimes… not company any conservative would want to share.
Support for vaccine mandates for the military is nothing new. When I was inducted at Ft. Dix, no one asked me for permission to infuse me with countless vaccines — all to insure the health and well being of our military. No true conservative wants a sick and dying military.
Finally, think how much more effective the GOP led house could be if it didn’t have so many irresponsible anarchists and nihilists elected because the GOP failed to vet candidates and support those with principles and sanity (think Boebert, Greene, Gaetz, and Santos.)
I’m no fan of McCarthy, but your letter writer has pointed out how bad things could be if nihilists of his ilk get away with calling themselves ‘conservatives.’
RICHARD MORSE
Jonesborough
With this week’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to tell us about their valentines. Here’s a response we received.
My sweetie
My Valentine is my husband Joseph Carder.
He is the kindest and most helpful person to me. He has made my breakfast every morning for our 26-year marriage, and he is always looking for ways to make my life easier.
I have some health challenges and tend to fall. He is there to guide me and calls out “Be careful” whenever I attempt to do something without his support.
He has lived his life in service. He cared for his first wife as she fought breast cancer until her death. He was the maintenance coordinator at North Side Elementary for nearly 30 years. He retired from the Army National Guard after 21 years and he is the chef for the CFRS Meals on Wheels (Colonial Heights/Fordtown/Rock Springs/Sullivan Gardens) preparing 55-60 meals five days per week for needy recipients.
Our 16-year-old cat, Deuce, wakes him every morning to be fed, and Joe lovingly does this!
My family loves Joe so much that they said, “We know why you’re marrying him; why is he marrying YOU?”
So you can see just how much Joe means to me and I love him with my whole heart!
Happy Valentine’s Day, Sweetie!
JAMIE CARDER
Kingsport