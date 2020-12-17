Share the love
I would like to send a word of encouragement this Christmas to everyone in our region. I want everyone one to know that through adversity we grow resilient, and no money or gifts will take away the trauma and pain that we are all experiencing right now. However with the season of giving we all can give one another love, kindness, and respect. In the words of Tiny Tim of The Christmas Carol, “God Bless Us, Everyone.”
HANNAH HOLDER
Jonesborough
Make more votes count
If you voted for Trump and lived in California, your vote did not count. If you lived in Tennessee and voted for Biden, you would have been better off staying at home. Your vote also did not count.
That is exactly what you have with the current system with the “winner take all” electors. Does not sound like democracy to me with five states able to elect a president even by losing the popular vote by millions. This system is more parliamentary style of electing a leader than a republic style. (USA is a republic.)
A much better system would be to allocate the votes based on percentage totals, rounding the winner up to the next tenth (10th) and the loser down. Example 73% A 27% B; A gets 80% of the Electoral College Votes with B getting 20%. That way at least your vote would count in every state, and we wouldn’t have the “mess” we have now as to election challenges.
Trump lost the election not because of voter fraud (no evidence per his own Departments of Justice and Homeland Security) but because more younger people and minorities voted this election in the urban areas on issues that concern them, like affordable health care, education and a woman’s right to choose.
Face the facts, health care is not a priority for the Republican Party, neither at the state (Tennessee won’t take Medicaid expansion dollars) or federal level, nor is student loan relief. Those are issues as was the misinformation on the COVID virus that caused Trump to be a one-term president.
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
Be more like Patty Muse
Patty Muse was a hard-working servant. She gave her full self, both in work and life. She fed the under-resourced, both physically and spiritually; taught and managed learning and support groups; and greeted community members warmly as they entered our church. Often, she was the first to arrive and last to leave. Personally, Patty always asked me to stretch out of my comfort zone: to serve more, to grow more, to love more. If you encountered Patty, your life was changed for the better. Her death is a loss to our community.
We all know someone like Patty, a person who sacrifices much so our world is a little better.
A Niswonger Children’s Hospital NICU nurse who serves so that babies born with complicated conditions can live.
A teacher at your kids’ school who sacrifices tirelessly to provide comfort and encouragement so that kids can have a little bit of normalcy during this abnormal time.
A Frontier Health counselor who Zooms with clients suffering from a multitude of emotional hurdles, speaking words of healing and hope.
During Patty’s last sermon, she referenced the work of Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama. In “The Book of Joy,” these spiritual fathers recommend that we meditate for as little as 10 minutes each day on compassion toward others. Maybe it’s time we as a community take these words to heart. Let us lift up, both systemically and personally, the people who often show us the greatest compassion. If we do this as a collective culture, Tutu and the Dalai Lama believe “a genuine sense of love and affection will grow,” not simply from our most compassionate community members, but also tender care will flow back toward these selfless servants.
Let us give more support to those who take such great care of us.
WENDY WHITMORE
Jonesborough