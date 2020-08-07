Let’s sideline football
Let me start by saying that I truly enjoy high school and college football. At its best, football is played on Fridays and Saturdays, with enthusiasm and commitment. A great Saturday morning is enjoying coffee during College Game Day followed by an SEC game, or an ETSU tailgate.
While I hate to see it happen, it is time to face reality and cancel the fall season. The adults responsible for the high school students need to stand up for the safety and health of their communities and admit that the virus makes it too dangerous to play. We are seeing unprecedented virus numbers in the region.
This is not a political statement, or a value statement, it is about practicing public safety to protect the health of all involved. How can we honestly debate whether it is safe to have students in classrooms at the high school or university yet allow athletes to compete and fans to congregate?
The risk to the students, families, fans, the region and economy cannot be overstated. If the elected officials are unwilling to make the “tough decisions” they are elected to make, it is time for parents and athletes to step up and stop the insanity. Yes, the athletes and fans will miss being in the stadiums on Fridays and Saturdays, and hopefully this will allow others to miss being in the ICUs fighting a deadly virus. The choice is simple; health, safety, and life are more important than any football game.
BILL BLOCK
Jonesborough
Provide pandemic security
Tennessee ranks among the 10 states with the highest poverty rate in the nation. Its rate of food insecurity is higher than that of the U.S. average. Our elected representatives need to make sure that vulnerable Tennesseans have access to nutritious food.
In these trying times. Senators Alexander and Blackburn could do so by demanding increases in nutrition assistance in the COVID-19 relief package that is being negotiated.
MILDRED MAISONET
Johnson City
What goes into those shoes?
The most recent brand value of Nike is $34.8 billion. They are king of sports apparel worldwide. They spend over $1.3 billion annually on endorsement deals alone. This includes pro athletes and their teams, college athletics programs and coaches, etc.
Virtually all of their materials and finished products are sourced from, or manufactured by, independent suppliers that also make or provide products for other global companies. That means Nike does not own, operate or employ workers at these locations. There are over 1 million workers in these factories. Many of their major factories are located in Vietnam and communist China. The overwhelming makeup of this workforce is young women.
The human rights record where these companies manufacture is horrendous. It is all about cheap labor that can be controlled. These companies are financing this human misery by perpetuating communism and authoritarian rule while crushing freedom and the dignity and worth of the individual. Politicians have been complicit in allowing this tragedy.
Nike and other companies have taken a very public role in the discussion of social justice. These athletes, athletic departments, coaches and professional teams, etc. under their multimillion dollar endorsement deals have the audacity to lecture the rest of us on our failings as a country while they are being paid with blood money.
Before these folks lecture the rest of us, they might want to do some homework. Instead of endorsement deals, what if Nike and others invested that money in American manufacturing of their products. They could provide thousands of good-paying and meaningful jobs.
I notice that Nike is shown as a sponsor on the homepage of ETSU athletics. If you click their Swoosh you will be connected to a website to buy Nike products. The moral high ground can rest on a slippery slope.