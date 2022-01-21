Under my spelling
I enjoyed Charles Moore’s recent column on the vicissitudes of spelling. While I consider myself a good speller in general, I remain mindful of a life lesson learned way back in high school. I was advertising manager of our yearbook staff, and laid out an ad wherein I misspelled “mountain.” Somehow this gaffe made it past the eyes of my editor, my faculty advisor, and minions of other yearbook staff members. My error ended up being costly to repair, since it was only discovered after the press-proofs arrived.
Writer Mark Haddon has quipped: “With English literature, if you do a bit of shonky spelling, no one dies, but if you’re half-way through a maths calculation and you stick in an extra zero, everything just crashes into the ravine.” Touché, Mr. H. Perhaps that explains why I never took calculus.
S.K. SIMMERMAN
Kingsport
Unchain dogs
The recent front page article of the JC Press, “Unchained” (Jan. 15) featured a dog, man’s best friend, inhumanely chained dragging his barbaric torture device to the point of dysfunction of his hind legs, potentially paralyzed for the remainder of his life. Although not technically illegal in most of the Tri-Cities’ counties, it is a Tennessee state law that all dogs are appropriately provided clean living conditions, food, water and shelter. Granted the definitions may be vague, but every municipality is allowed to formulate local ordinances that direct the care of domestic pets, particularly dogs.
To their credit, Johnson City over two years ago effectively changed the local ordinance to make the chaining of unattended or unobserved dogs illegal. Bristol has made some headway with restricting chaining of dogs between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Not mentioned in the article is the fact that many people have approached the mayors of Washington and Sullivan counties, as well as numerous councilmen and commissioners to bring to the forefront discussions about restricting chaining of dogs 24/7. However, efforts have fallen mostly on deaf ears, as these local government representatives are not even willing to have open discussions on the extremely dangerous adverse effects of chaining dogs, not to mention the incredibly inhumane, immoral treatment of God’s creatures.
Again, for the record, Chainfree Bristol, Chain Free Dogs and Chainfree Greeneville have provided safe, dog friendly fences to remove over 400 dogs from life at the end of a chain over the last decade. Everyone is willing to do more, but without the support of the local cities and counties, it is difficult. Unfortunately, Lt. Dan will not be the last dog to be found dragging its chain and cruelly paralyzed for life.
CHRISTY A. RABETOY
Piney Flats
Making tracks
A recent column on road conditions in our city regarding manhole covers and a more recent column on extending the Tweetsie Trail, compel me to write about an inexcusable condition near the Tweetsie trailhead in Johnson City. On Alabama Street, just a few feet from the parking area for the trail, a railroad line crosses the road, with the rails extending at least an inch above the pavement. Riding over this line on a bicycle is so jarring that it is likely to loosen one’s fillings or throw the bike’s wheels out of round.
The Tweetsie Trail is a premier biking trail in our city, and it is absolutely unconscionable that visitors to this trail should be subjected to such substandard road conditions
A railroad crossing less than a mile from there, where East State of Franklin Road crosses Legion Street, is so smooth one can barely tell they are crossing a railroad track Why can’t such a crossing be installed on Alabama Street? Tweetsie Trail bikers deserve better than what they are getting.
CRAIG HAIRE
Johnson City