Cathy Jackson recently wrote an opinion (Sept. 10) which was so bogus that I couldn’t believe it! In case you weren’t aware, Cathy, women and children have been “subjugated” to less than human status since the beginning of time!
A famous person once said, “It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt!”
MELANIE GREGORY
Roan Mountain
I’m happy
I wanted to respond to Cathy Jackson’s questions (“Are you happy, Dems? Are you proud of your President?”) that she posed in Friday’s opinion.
ABSOLUTELY!!! We now have a president who shows leadership, demonstrates empathy, and makes difficult decisions without fear of making some in the country angry. Frankly, he is the parent we need right now since a small portion in this country is behaving like a bunch of toddlers who want to get their way and control the situation.
I would agree with Ms. Jackson on one point; and that is, we have gone to “worldwide humiliation.” It is not the president who has brought us to that point, but this small, loud, selfish group of individuals who refuse to care about their fellow Americans and do what is necessary to help rid us of this deadly virus.
I would never have dreamed in my lifetime that people in this country would rather see their fellow citizens suffer and die an incredibly horrific death than put a needle in their arm or mask on their face!
In the words of my dad, “it’s unbelievable!”
LIZ DOTSON
Jonesborough
Your rights end where mine begin
We have a lot of freedoms in this country. We don’t, however, have the right to murder, rape, steal, threaten and endanger people, etc. In this country you may drive your car off a cliff as long as you don’t hurt someone or destroy their property.
Those not taking the vaccine and contracting the virus not only endanger themselves, but those of us that have been vaccinated. Remember, the vaccine is not 100% perfect, so I, and others, are not fully protected against people like you.
Tennessee has finally made it to the top. We have more cases per capita than any other state. Unvaccinated people, are you proud of this achievement?
Governor Lee has said that he will stand up for all the people of Tennessee. I have lived in this state for over 70 years now. Does that include me?
Finally, my thanks go out to President Joe Biden for all that he is doing to rid us of this dangerous disease. Wish there were more like you.
Get vaccinated.
TOM EMERY
Johnson City
Progress requires community
Local news updates from Ballad Health officials and care providers have grown increasingly dire. I worry that too many of us fail to recognize the stress and exhaustion on their faces and to hear despair and disillusionment as they face the unthinkable. The lack of support from a disastrously large segment of our population.
Imagine the restraint required of nurses and doctors trying not to become embittered, resentful, or demoralized, when nearly 100% of their COVID patients have been, some arrogantly, anti-mask and anti-vaccine. In effect, pro-infection.
We have a growing number of hospitalized COVID-infected children, but of course the onus of an evolving pandemic is on adults. How frightfully effective it has been for opportunistically politicized misinformation and science denial, mostly from the cyberworld, blinding parents to what has been knowable, understandable and unnecessary risk.
Progress requires community. Vaccinated millions show a plain record of safety and effectiveness. So what has gone wrong? Maybe here’s a clue. In July, missing Biden’s July 4th goal (70% first-shot vaccinations) got a standing and hollering ovation from unmasked thousands at CPAC 2021. A standing ovation for a disease. By the cream of a major political party.
With a governor standing up not to lead but to pander and a cowardly legislative majority talking among themselves while ignoring a majority of local leaders and healthcare providers, no surprise that Tennessee is among the worst in abetting a disease that drowns people in lung fluids.
To Northeast Tennessee’s elected representatives in hiding: You know community health is collaborative, and fails (like now) when it isn’t. I protest your timid and ongoing failure of leadership in a public health crisis.
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton