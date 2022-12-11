With this week’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their opinions and memories of snow. Here are some of the responses we received.
Drive safely
At 16 years of age, many, many years ago, I took driver’s education at my local high school. My teacher was named Mr. Ponte and he was a diminutive, red-headed man with a gentle manner.
The day I learned to drive the roadways were covered in snow. I was happily going down the snow-covered road when my car skidded. I slammed on the brakes. The car careened sideways through a snow-covered embankment and stopped about three inches before smashing into a stone wall. Snow flew into the windshield and over the roof.
I sat there stunned. Mr. Ponte turned to me and in his kind voice said, “Do you know what you did wrong?”
To this day I always remember Mr. Ponte.
PHILLIS A. FOX
Unicoi
Transplants in the snow
We retired and moved here from SoCal, arriving here Dec. 11, 2020. The house we bought sits on nine acres in Jonesborough.
We arrived to chaos generated by the movers, but within a few days, the big news was snow on Christmas Day! Grocery stores were busy and shelves were being emptied. We learned apparently this is the norm.
Sure enough, before we could even find cold weather gear, Christmas Eve arrived. (No, we hadn’t set up anything for Christmas because we couldn’t find it!)
Yup, great snow arrived Christmas Eve making our first Christmas here a beautiful, snowy Christmas! Our three dogs had a blast running around on Christmas morning!
That snowstorm will forever be remembered by us!
RANDY DIBB
Jonesborough
Ready for snow stomping
Oh my gosh! My new snow boots will be here any day! And now, I am reading in the Johnson City Press the most terrible news: My 76-year-old eyes may not be enjoying the peaceful and beautiful appearance that snow would bring to me. Furthermore, my new snow boots may sit this winter in the closet, still in the box.
As an old gal from Maryland, I remember the two-foot snowstorms with drifts so high in the fields one could build a tunnel through them. And that we did. School would close for two weeks or more.
We kids, bundled in layers of clothes, would abandon our comfy home in-floor fireplace, get the sleds and head out to the impassable dirt road and sleigh ride to our hearts’ content. There was more than one hill on the road and we knew that we wouldn’t see a snowplow for days.
The open fields were so serene and eluded a quietness that only those living out in the sticks could appreciate.
Here we are now with a very gloomy forecast for snow. I guess we can always hope that weather will change as it so often does. Come snow! Go boots! Go sleds!
PATRICIA L. BROWN
Johnson City