Letters: Smoking, teaching and housing
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on Johnson City’s plan to enact an ordinance banning smoking in public parks. Here is a response we received.
Smoking is unhealthy
The answer to your question about banning smoke in parks, etc is simple. It’s YES!
I am not interested in taking away the rights of others, but trying to enlighten our community on how the rights of others who choose not to smoke or are on oxygen are taken away even if there is a smoking area.
Even with a designated smoking area, the smoke travels great distances. I would like to encourage everyone who smokes to quit as soon as possible. I know it’s hard because I have watched my family members struggle for years and some losing their lives to smoking.
It breaks my heart to see young people still thinking as previous generations have thought that smoking, vaping, whatever you want to call it is “cool”. People, it’s not cool. It’s life altering not only to yourself but your family.
MELISSA NOBLE
Johnson City
Here are letters we received from our readers about other topics important to them.
Dare to know
Sapere aude, Latin for “dare to know,” is often referenced in history as a motto for the Age of Enlightenment. Currently some of our Republican lawmakers seem to think students might appropriately be denied the challenge of “dare to know.”
No student or citizen should fear that challenge. For one thing, I hope we clearly and fearlessly understand and never forget the recent Confederate flag-waving in our nation’s Capitol Building. If history is laundered to officially sanitized and convenient versions, with an eye to sparing us possible “discomfort,” we are belittled, misled, and made less free.
In Unicoi County, Tennessee, along with students across the South, I was taught a sanitized ideology about The Lost Cause, the War of Northern Aggression, slavery, and subsequent racial history, by teachers who, in their turn, had been so taught, if not coerced as well. I think we could have by now reached a healthier, fairer, less fraught place had generations of American students had exposure to more evidence-based processing of history, being allowed to explore with their teachers some actual primary and secondary source material. There is, for example, the most plain and out front clarity in the language of the Secession Statements, and in the speeches of Jim Crow politicians.
What we need is much more developed ability for independent critical thinking and bias analysis, not less. That would be our only long-term defense against an eternal onslaught of simplistic, usually resentment-based ideology, from a forever supply of self-interested politicians. Know them by their predilection for unquestioning cult-like followers.
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton
A housing proposal
I have thought about this for sometime now, and since we welcomed Publix grocery to our area, I would like to see the City of Johnson City and Washington County use some of the windfall money they have received to build another public housing community in the land beside the ETSU Innovation building that is on West Market and Novus Drive along the power lines.
I believe I read the land is already owned by the city. It is wide open land that should be easily developed like the Dunbar Apartments development. This would give the residents of the Sevier a place to go in the near future. It would be near doctors’ offices, hospitals, grocery stores and public transportation.
Also, give the residents of Haven of Mercy a place to go. Since college kids are out, why not allow residents at HOM to move to ETSU dorms for a month while renovations are done at the Haven? We have plenty of empty shopping areas, but we never have enough housing for those in need.
MIKE ORZECHOWSKI
Jonesborough