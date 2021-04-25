Letters: Should we pay people to move here?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on a planned program that would provide incentives for people who work from home to move to Johnson City. Here are some of the responses we received.
What do we gain?
How do the city leaders in Johnson City justify spending taxpayer dollars to lure so-called “remote workers” to the area? Tax dollars are collected to provide services such as police, fire, road upkeep and education to name a few.
What does the everyday tax-paying citizen stand to gain from luring these folks here? Well let’s see. More traffic if these folks drive a vehicle. Higher prices as these folks show up with a higher salary than most everyday folks around here earn, therefore eateries and the like will raise prices. A housing shortage that already exists both for buying and rentals not to mention the already skyrocketing prices of home buying here. Along with an increase in so-called spendable wealth comes an increase in crime. I am not saying these folks are criminals. Crooks follow the wealth.
Last but certainly not least, these folks will bring with them their political ideals which have already destroyed the cities they are fleeing.
Hey, maybe whatever entity now owns the old John Sevier can finally find a buyer who will kick out the poor souls there, do some remodeling and advertise the place as downtown condos in a historic building.
RANDY TAYLOR
Jonesborough
Will new residents stay?
We absolutely should not begin a program of paying people to move to Johnson City. The first thought that came to my mind when I saw this in the paper was, “what a harebrained idea.”
The second thing was how many people are we talking about, dozens, hundreds, thousands and how long will this program last? The third thing was, how do we know these people will stay here or will they collect the money from the city and move on? The fourth thought was, is there going to be a contract with the city for a definite time these paid residents will stay and work in Johnson City? The fifth thought was do some politicians have a few relatives who want a free ride on moving expenses want to move to Johnson City (it’s a valid thought folks)?
I have met and talked to several people who moved to Johnson City and Washington County because they did their research on places to move, work or retire. They did this on their own and paid their moving expenses and other resettlement expenses on their own, because they planned to stay here and work here. I say let’s welcome people who have, through their own research to find the good safe place they desire to live, chosen Johnson City as their new permanent home. Let’s not pay people who could grab a great opportunity for a trial run or an extended work vacation in Johnson City to come live here with no strings attached.
I think these are valid questions to ask of the people who came up with this idea. Maybe they could come up with an idea to help keep more of our area young people and ETSU graduates in the area.
Dawn Peters
Jonesborough
We moved here because we like it
We moved to Johnson City just three weeks ago from Chicago because my husband works from home. We did not get paid to move here. Our whole family fell in love with Johnson City after driving all around East Tennessee and learning as much as we could about the different areas. Your friendly people, low taxes, mountain views, college town, excellent hiking, plentiful shopping, lovely parks, and good roads sold us.
Johnson City reminds me a lot of Traverse City, Michigan, where I grew up. That was a tourist town with natural beauty and much to do. In the three weeks we’ve been here, we’ve been impressed by all that we’ve seen so far. We can also see the potential in the downtown area. Today, we got library cards and we can’t believe our luck to get to frequent such a magnificent building.
As a new citizen of your wonderful city, I humbly give my opinion: Give money away if you have it to spare, but please don’t raise taxes to do it. If you want more people, advertise your strengths (slower pace of life, conservative values, less congestion, lower taxes, clean living, mountains, natural beauty, hiking). Word will get out about Johnson City. The internet is amazing.
Even though we would’ve enjoyed the money, we didn’t need an incentive to choose Johnson City. Compared to Knoxville, Jonesborough, Greenville, Bristol, Kingsport, and others, this was the place we wanted to live. Our three adult children also moved with us because this seemed like a place where they could find work, live affordably, and hopefully raise families someday.
LISA REITER
Johnson City