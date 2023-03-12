Letters: Should we change the clocks? With last week’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on the change from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time. Here are some of the responses we received.
DST for less SAD
Yes, it should stay DST permanently! On behalf of all of my fellow SAD sufferers, yes. Will it still get dark earlier than it does in the summer? Of course, but not before rush hour. Yes. Yes. Yes.
LISA MILLER
Johnson City
Stay on DST for a happier you
Yes, I am in agreement that Daylight Saving Time be made permanent across the U.S. First, the change would ensure a longer day during the winter season. Darkness at 5-5:30 does not allow more daylight time even though the days are short. More light = more time to do what you want or need to do = a happier you. Driving is easier when you can see your surroundings and where you’re going.
Secondly, there is the adjusting of one’s “inner clock” because of losing an hour in the spring and gaining an hour in the fall.
STEVE C. PHILLIPS
Johnson City
Don’t lose sleep
Yes, it should be permanent. It’s hard on kids in school and people who work changing their sleep schedules.
People are going to work sleepy which presents a safety hazard. Why back and forth time?
JUDY AYERS
Johnson City
Keep it standard
NO, absolutely not. Changing to Daylight Saving Time is very hard on one’s body rhythms and is extremely hard to adjust to.
Standard Time is much easier to deal with. Personally, I function much better during the fall/winter standard time than during Daylight Saving Time.
KAY McLEAN
Johnson City
This letter was sent in response to a previous Question of the Week about foregoing federal education funding.
Race to the bottom
Education funding… well of course we should reject federal funding, we are trying to work ourselves to number 50 doing it the Tennessee way, don’t give up now!
If we work hard enough we can let General Lee turn over our education system to some of his buddies and parents can pay for schooling or not.
Let’s be honest, if we educate our kids too much (or God forbid tell them everything and let them form their own opinion) then how will we ever keep them here working for “it’s pretty good money for around here” wages?
STEVE CLARK
Gray
Nurses need more pay
I have had two hospital stays in the last three years, nine days in 2019 in Franklin Woods and six days in Bristol Regional this year. The nursing care I received in both stays was very good. In 2019, pre-COVID, there were more resources than this year; I realize that resources at present are at best strained but the nursing staff always did the best they could.
I agree that nursing, as well as policing, teaching, and similar occupations, are underpaid for what they do, the risks the job involves, and the importance of what they do. If their pay was increased, perhaps there would be more people willing to join those occupations. I realize that increasing those incomes would require higher health care costs, taxes, etc. but I think the benefits would outweigh the costs in the long run (and I am a fiscal conservative).
One more thought on health care; both times I was hospitalized I never got to see my primary provider or my surgeon. I understand why the current model of being seen by physician assistants or nurse practitioners allows the doctors more time to see other patients in their practices, but I and perhaps others would appreciate them coming by and just saying “Hi, how are you?”
CARL RUSSELL
Johnson City