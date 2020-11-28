Letters: Should Virginia legalize marijuana?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers if and how Virginia should legalize the use of marijuana and what effects it may have on Tennessee residents. Here are some of the responses we received.
Virginia will thrive
As a senior citizen, I say yes.
Marijuana has been through more tests to prove it is safe. The tests go back to the 1950s and have been performed in countries around the world.
It is a God-given plant, put on this Earth for the benefit of mankind. After working all week, I enjoyed the calming effects of this plant. The only reason for my not smoking it? The ridiculous laws that Tennessee Republicans have kept as a stranglehold on residents.
Virginia has the chance again to reap the benefits to become the first Southern state to allow its citizens to have legal access to this plant. And because it has the foresight to realize that this plant will fill the state’s coffers, it will stop the draconian laws like Tennessee has.
Tennessee legislators have used pot for medical purposes. I bet they enjoyed smoking a “joint.” But in years past, first beer, then liquor, and now real moonshine has been allowed to be made and sold in stores. As far as I know, every one of those beverages have the same physical effects on the human body as before they became legal.
Why, Republicans? Tennessee needs to allow this safe plant to be grown, bought and sold. Lawmakers prefer to have officers sit near the Virginia state line and arrest drivers coming back across the line.
They will be jailed, given huge fines they can’t afford, lose their cars, their jobs, homes and probably families.
You say this does not happen? Just read the newspapers. Tennessee is only interested in money, not its citizens. Virginia will accept the money from Tennessee residents, as they have for years. Tennessee is choking under so-called “Christians.”
LARRY W. GILBERT
Johnson City
Legalization takes control of illicit market
NORML believes that it is time for Virginia to move away from the failed policy of marijuana prohibition and toward a policy that legalizes, regulates, and educates. Legalizing and regulating the adult-use of marijuana will disrupt the illicit marijuana market, end low-level marijuana arrests, and create jobs and new revenue.
Let’s be clear, legalization neither creates nor normalizes the marijuana market. This market already exists in Virginia and is widespread. But under a policy of prohibition, the market remains underground and those involved in it largely remain unaccountable. Criminal entrepreneurs don’t pay taxes, they don’t check IDs, and they don’t test the purity of their product. Disputes that arise in the illicit marketplace are not adjudicated in courts of law.
By contrast, legalization and regulation allow for lawmakers to establish legal parameters regarding where, when, and how the cannabis market may operate. These regulations also provide oversight regarding who may legally operate in said markets and provides guidelines so that those who do can engage in best practices.
Fifteen states and Washington, D.C., have legalized cannabis for adult use. None of these states have ever repealed or even rolled back their policies. That is because these legalization laws are operating largely as voters intended and that the public finds preferable to criminal prohibition.
The establishment of a pragmatic regulatory framework allowing for the legal, licensed commercial production and retail sale of marijuana to adults best reduces the risks associated with the plant’s use or abuse. By contrast, advocating for marijuana’s continued criminalization only compounds them.
PAUL ARMENTANO
National Organization for the Reform
of Marijuana Laws (NORML)
Washington, DC