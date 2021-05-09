Letters: Should Tennessee’s constitution include the right to work?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers whether Tennessee should add right-to-work provisions to its state constitution. Here are some of the responses we received.
Is it needed?
Why is our General Assembly wasting taxpayers’ time and dollars to bring up legislation for a vote that is already in Tennessee Code Annotated 50-1-201 and has been since 1947? This “foolishness” is right up there with a state gun, state book and 2nd Amendment sanctuary.
Most workers will tell you that unions are not necessary if employers treat them fairly with safe work environments, competitive wages and benefits packages to help them take care of their families. A perfect example of this locally is Eastman Chemical Company. That being said, when those features are not present in employment, workers certainly should have the right to organize and negotiate wages and benefits for the group with the union and employers having the right to not provide these benefits to anybody who does not want to join the union. This will prevent “free riding.”
Better leave “well enough alone.” What if the legislation fails? If our General Assembly wants to have a vote in a general election, what about Medicaid expansion (Virginia did, as have other states) where inaction has cost our state $2 billion a year for 10 years, closed hospitals and forced (MSHA-Welmont) mergers. Let’s face the facts, both at the local, state and federal levels, Republicans don’t care and have no solutions for health care or for that matter “workers.”
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
Right-to-work is misnomer
Why should Tennessee citizens even bother trying to tell Republican congressmen not to make Tennessee a right to work state? They have managed to have a supermajority for several years now. And they are going to pass this no matter what the citizens say or do.
Every one of the Republican Congress members know they have a job for life. And as long as they can stop the citizens from having any real input on what happens in Tennessee, they will continue to draw big money for their jobs, plus all of the big donations they receive from the businesses who make fortunes off of the low wages Tennessee will always pay.
As the Republicans always say, “if you don’t like it, then move somewhere else,” because they know most Tennessee citizens can not afford to pack up their families and move to another state.
Johnson City is now offering people money to move here. This is the dumbest strategy I have ever heard of! How many people do you know, who would move to a state that pays $7.25 per hour basic wage ? I mean, just how long does anyone think the people they want to move here, could live off of those pitiful bribes?
I know they expect the people to already have a high education and years of work experience, but why would these people even think about leaving the life they have attained because of their education and years of work? To have everything they have now? The right to work law needs to be called “The right to pay starvation wages.”
LARRY W. GILBERT SR.
Johnson City