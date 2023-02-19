Letters: Should Tennessee revisit its Third Grade Retention Law? With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to share their thoughts on Tennessee’s Third Grade Retention Law. Here are some of the responses we received.
One test can’t tell
Many of us have had the unfortunate experience of receiving a diagnosis from our trusted physician and needing a certain treatment or medicine to correct that condition and then discovering that an insurance company headquartered far away, with no knowledge of our unique situation, has denied payment for that treatment.
It seems that our state legislators have assumed the role of the insurance company in the matter of the Third Grade Retention Law. There is no way one test score can sum up a student’s unique situation any more than one test number can sum up a patient’s need. There are way too many variables in each case to make a long-distance ruling.
We knew this situation was coming after two years of COVID instruction.
Every child was different in his ability to cope with Zoom classes or home packets. Every home was different in its ability to support that child in learning. Some homes were not even able to engage in off-site learning at all. Many, no, most, teachers have done valiantly to make up for COVID time, taking students where they were and bringing them along as far as they could this school year.
One of our leaders gained national attention recently for saying that Tennessee should not accept federal education funds so we could have complete state say in education. That issue aside, let each educational district, nay each school, teacher, and family, have complete say in advancement or retention at the third grade level.
Many will really need to stay in third grade, but it should not be predicated on one score mandated from people unacquainted with the variables in each case but on input from all the stakeholders in a child’s life.
What should be done with the Third Grade Retention Law? Remove it.
DEANNA CAREY
Gray
Why can’t kids read?
Amid all the discussion of the consequences of the third grade retention law, I have yet to hear any educator express embarrassment that 40 to 50% of third graders likely could not pass the state standardized reading test.
It seems to me that it’s time for our local school boards to examine how children in K-3 are being taught to read. Assuming the teachers are competent, whatever method is being used to teach reading is failing our children.
JOHN KISS
Johnson City
A student’s opinion
This following letter was written by my 11-year-old granddaughter, Camryn Salinas. She is a fifth-grade student at South Side School. She read all the articles in the Johnson City Press and wrote the following as a reply to our state legislature:
I think that the 3rd grade retention law should not be passed, because the teachers and the parents know the student much better than the legislators.
One of the changes I would make is for the teachers and parents to decide whether or not the student moves up a grade, since you never know what is going on at home.
DR. HAROLD J. HUNTER
Johnson City
Reading is complex
As a retired reading specialist, I strongly urge Tennessee lawmakers to change the law requiring third graders to receive a specific test score in reading before moving on to the fourth grade. Here are my six reasons:
1. Reading is a complex process, and children learn to read in different ways and at different paces. There is no one strategy that fits all.
2. Reading problems have different causes such as psychological stress, limited vocabulary, limited background experiences, differing learning styles, varying developmental rates, and health and vision problems. The causes of the reading problems need to be diagnosed and remediated by specialized reading professionals.
3. Making a child repeat third grade probably isn’t the solution and is traumatic for that child and may haunt him or her for a long time. It certainly harms self confidence, which in itself can negatively affect reading improvement.
4. Third grade is a good time for schools to test, and third grade is a pivotal year in reading development, but lawmakers are out of their league when they try to decide what is best for struggling third graders. That’s the job of individual school systems’ educators. And isn’t a basic ideology of the Republican party to limit government control?
5. Evaluating and tutoring by trained reading instructors and summer schools are good choices for parents and their struggling children. And those children may well need more one summer to satisfactorily improve their reading.
6. To help reduce and remediate reading problems, more money for early childhood education and for school reading specialists IS an appropriate focus for lawmakers.
NANCY ROSS
Johnson City