Letters: Should Tennessee primaries be closed?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers whether they thought Tennessee’s primary elections should be closed, meaning only registered members of a political party could vote in them. Here are some of the responses we received.
Parties should be treated
like private groups
The question isn’t if primaries should be open or closed, the question is why are the primaries publicly funded in the first place?
Despite what the vast majority have been conditioned to believe, the parties are NOT the government. All political parties are private entities, which function outside the constitutionally mandated bounds of government itself.
If Republicans and Democrats want to present a coalition candidate to the general election, then it should be up to Republicans and Democrats to decide upon those candidates, with the costs for doing so borne by each respective party accordingly.
This is precisely what differentiates “third” parties, the fact that the narrowing of their fields of contenders happens within their own ranks and at their expense. Why should it be any different for Republicans and Democrats?
Making their primary elections a public process, funded by public monies and run by public agencies, only serves to engrain their petty ‘we vs they’ party politics more deeply into the very functioning of government itself.
When the American people exercise their right to vote at a general election, there should be no encumbrances whatsoever on the process. All candidates, whether Republican or Democrat, representing any of the various third parties, or running as strictly Independent, should be afforded the precise same consideration and opportunity. THIS is when the individual vote will matter most and the only time any real change will occur.
AARON JAMES
Memphis
Closed primaries silence voices
It’s not complicated. “Closed primaries” means “disfranchisement.” It means taxation without representation.
In our one-party state, it means you have no vote in who governs you unless you join the one party. We Americans are ill-served by both of our major parties.
A one-party system means the abandonment of democracy. It means coerced loyalty to a political party rather than attention to the policy positions and leadership abilities of each candidate. It means we elect parties rather than persons. That’s not democracy.
It means the only elections that matter are the primaries, and you can’t vote in them unless you declare loyalty to the one party.
Holding a general election is then a waste of taxpayer money, since general elections are meaningless. Everything has already been decided in the primaries by adherents of the only party that will win the general.
Some of us still believe in studying the issues and the candidates before we vote, and then voting for persons and policies rather than blindly voting for a label. Some of us still value democracy.
George Washington warned us against the dangers of political parties. But somewhere along the way we stopped listening.
DONALD SHAFFER
Johnson City
Do away with parties
Let’s face it, if you want to get elected or have your vote count in Tennessee, especially East Tennessee, or if you want to run for office, you have to identify with the Republican Party. Restricting primary voting with required party registration is only going to make it harder to vote, especially in the important local elections where the Republican primary winner is the election winner.
Personally, I think the party system needs to be eliminated with term limits applied to all elected officials. That way you would have a true Democracy, and the vote winner gets elected.
We have become a “polarized” nation, not identifying as citizens of the United States of America but as either Republican or Democrat, right or left, depending on which cable news channel you watch.
Both parties have some good ideas and policies which would be of benefit to the majority of American citizens but don’t get considered or passed because the other party initiated the legislation, and if passed, the other party does everything in their power to convince the public that these are bad ideas. (Example: Affordable Care Act and Corporate Fixed Flat Tax Rate). Last time I checked, neither political party had a monopoly on “brains” or “idiots.”
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
