Letters: Should Tennessee be a gun sanctuary?
{&by1JC}By Johnson City Press{/bylineJC}
{&by2JC}
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers whether the Tennessee General Assembly should declare the state a “gun sanctuary,” a suggestion proposed in a bill by Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City. Here are some of the responses we received.
Take aim at more important issues
It’s an urban legend that the new administration is going to pass legislation to take away anybody’s right to legally own a firearm other than background check, license or magazine capacity.
Who needs a fully automatic AR-15 or AK-47 other than collection, sport or ego! Who in their right mind wants some deranged idiot with mental issues having unlimited access to guns, especially assault weapons?
Our legislators are at it again. Instead of working on important issues like passing Governor Lee’s block grant legislation for Tennessee to take advantage of our lost medical dollars (estimated at $20 billion-plus in the last 10 years) or passing some type of gas or vehicle usage tax or utility tax to fund our highway and infrastructure (look what happened in Texas with the freeze), they are wasting time with gun laws.
It makes good talk radio conversation, which is Mr. Campbell’s background.
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
The state must protect our rights
I vote a resounding “yes.”
Both the Congress and executive branches have little to no regard for our constitutional rights, though their rhetoric sounds otherwise.
The wording of the Second Amendment is quite clear and straightforward, “... shall not be infringed.”
Third graders know the meaning as well as Congress, yet Congress and the man occupying the White House choose to ignore them.
The Tennessee Legislature not only have a right but a responsibility to protect our rights from overreaching federal usurpers.
MARK BREWER
Greeneville
A cautionary tale from Virginia
What a breath of fresh air to read that there is such momentum in Tennessee in support of the Second Amendment.
I write from Virginia. Our state legislature, still in session, is piled high with bills restricting gun ownership. Such bills used to be defeated every year, until 2019 when Republicans lost their narrow majorities in the Senate and House of Delegates (thanks to out-of- state money from Michael Bloomberg and other liberal billionaires.) Now all bets are off, and our 91 Second Amendment sanctuary counties will be at the mercy of both state and federal dictates.
You are so lucky to have solid constitutionalists in Tennessee’s government.
My husband and I live in Albemarle County, Virginia, and have been looking at homes in the Johnson City area for about a year. We are not alone.
Albemarle surrounds Charlottesville, and is probably the most leftist-liberal area of the state. It is tragic that people like us are leaving our homes to flee the repression of our own elected officials. (For instance: In this county there is a $2,500 fine and jail sentence for not covering your face with a mask. You should see the dour, unsmiling faces of our local residents in local stores. Supervisors also passed their own “Green New Deal, which is both very expensive and chock-full of nitpicking regulations.)
So, like our forebears, we are heading to a land of freedom — the state of Tennessee (actually, where I grew up). And I beg your readers: Hold firm to the Constitution — this wonderful document designed to one end: to limit the power that the few can exercise over the many — and push your representatives at every level to make this defining document their guiding principle. We are losing our freedoms, one by one.
DIANE WEBER JOHNSON
Keswick, Va.