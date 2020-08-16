Debates give more than platform
Debates between political rivals have been in play long before television and radio. Debates give the voters a chance to not only learn a candidate’s position on the issues but how they react to adversity and their ability to react on their feet, so to speak. I will say that getting a straightforward answer from any candidate on any issue tends to be clouded with political jargon. That is why they are called politicians.
Debate questions should come from the voters. The debate monitors should not only read aloud the question but also the name and location of the voter who submitted the question. Example: “Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Submitted by Joe Average from Anytown, USA.”
The questions should not be created by a network with any political bias. The debate monitors should simply present the voter’s questions to the candidates verbatim without trying to throw in something to deceive the candidate.
Each candidate must respond to the question and have a set amount of response time. No asking one candidate about a certain issue and asking the other candidate to explain his stance on a different issue.
No notes or teleprompters. The candidates should know where they stand without outside aids and be able to communicate their stances when asked.
Personal attacks on their opponents should not be allowed. In short, what is your stance on the issues, and how do you plan on resolving these issues? Nothing more and nothing less.
Even in this day and time a lot of voters are swayed more by how a candidate presents himself than they are by the candidate’s stance on the issues.
Let’s have the debates!
RANDY TAYLOR
Jonesborough
Use technology for debates
I sincerely hope the debates are held, even if they have to be recorded via CCTV and then broadcast on live TV.
In see-through cubicles of a sort, the candidates could all remain safe from COVID-19. The audience would be non-existent save for a select number of reporters. The voters would still be able to compare the intellect and world knowledge of the two men. Place the reporters a safe distance apart and make the rules of no screaming or jumping around to get attention like Jim Acosta does. If that starts, they will be immediately shown the front door.
If the candidate loses his thoughts and mumbles around to take up time, the debate should be carried on with the next candidate to resume the answer. I want to hear them and compare for myself while they are answering the same questions at essentially the same time with none of their cronies in the room with them coaxing them with the answers.
I am certainly not tech savvy but in today’s age, this should be no problem to arrange.
MRS. LOU LAWS
Johnson City
Remove personalities from debates
Presidential debates are in America’s DNA, or at least they have been since 1960.
This presidential election cycle is different, and only in part because of a pandemic that is claiming too many lives, crippling our economy and forcing us into a new normal way of life. Many Americans are realizing that the social unrest the country is experiencing will require us to have thoughtful discussions on race, economic opportunities, climate change, etc.
We need our leaders to be thoughtful and honest now more than ever, because politics as usual is no longer an option. We should have the debates, but moderators should be chosen who are not openly in favor of one candidate or the other, so maybe no TV news personalities should moderate. The debate commission should have fact-checkers working in real time to call out either candidate when they either avoid a question, unnecessarily attack their opponent to score political points, or tell untruths (yes lies) to the public on whatever issue happens to be under consideration.
This time around we don’t need one-liners offered up to please either candidate’s base. We need an honest airing of facts and need each candidate to tell us how their policies will get America back on track.
PAUL MONACO
Gray