With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked if police officers should receive cash gifts from private organizations and individuals, like the $1,000 gift given this month by a Jonesborough church to each individual employee of the Jonesborough Police Department. Here are some of the responses we received from readers.
Police earn it
Absolutely, yes!!
Consider this, how many of our politicians receive cash gifts? Every single one, from the president down to our local governing folks! Politicians, who work half the time our police force does, who are more concerned about a free ride in politics, are creating the laws by which we are governed. It stands to reason that our police, who put their lives on the line every day, and are here to protect all of us by these laws, would receive the same considerations.
JOANN BENTLEY
Jonesborough
Gifts are personal
Whether or not gifts should be given to anybody is entirely up to the gift giver. This gift was from a church group that has no ulterior motive for that gift. It was a wonderful gesture of support for our law enforcement organization.
I fully support our officers and commend them for their bravery everyday.
Those who do not agree might want to consider moving to New York or Seattle. Don’t belittle thoughtfulness.
EMILY FLETCHER
Jonesborough
Police gifts raise trust issues
Police departments are public sector organizations that hold positions of public trust. Any individual that holds a public trust position, such as a mayor, police officer or congressman, should not accept excessive donations of any kind, as this very easily could be considered a bribe or reward. In the case of the Jonesborough incident, there are complications due to the church, a tax-exempt religious organization, donating the money to the police officers. Part of the reason churches are tax-exempt is due to First Amendment concerns regarding the separation of church and state. The church decided to donate money to a governmental organization, or members of that organization erode those boundaries and erode the foundation of public trust. Going further with that, it is also the same as saying that a tax-exempt organization can elect to pay part of their taxes to organizations that they approve of, which has great potential for abuse.
Finally, the donation was a clear intent for the church to insert itself into the Black Lives Matter vs. police arena in support of the police. This is despite the Jonesborough area having no violence or any example of major protests beyond a candlelight vigil for BIPOC killed by police since George Floyd. Yet the donation was given the clear message that it was a recognition of what police in our area deal with. With that said, JPD is an exceptional police force, and their adoption of community policing as a model is what current criminal justice science suggests to be done. However, this church’s actions and the acceptance of this donation by the JPD have served to divide the community, heighten strained relations, and promote vicious, xenophobic comments toward sterling members of the community.
NATHAN GROSS
Jonesborough
Gifts abused town policy
I object to the donations to Jonesborough Police Department employees for several reasons. I disagree with the divisive political rhetoric used by the church, the way the town administrator, operations manager and chief of police handled the situation, and the fact that it’s an ethical understanding that public employees shouldn’t accept gifts of this nature. If the church had donated the money to a program like Shop with a Cop or for equipment and training, I would have been supportive. An act of that nature would have fostered unity. Instead they equated protesters with looters and rioting and implied that people who support the reduction of police violence are not supportive of law enforcement. I disagree with the way leaders twisted the words of the municipal code to allow it.
The town municipal code states: “An official or employee may not accept, directly or indirectly, any money, gift, gratuity, or other consideration in favor of any kind from anyone other than the town: (1) For the performance of an act, or refraining from the performance of an act, that he/she would be expected to perform, or refrain from performing, in the regular course of his/her duties; or (2) That might reasonably be interpreted as an attempt to influence his/her action, or reward him/her for past action, in executing town business.”
This action was divisive, politically motivated and caused more harm than good to community relations. It eroded trust between town leadership and the community. It put the JPD employees in an unfortunate position, as well. I’m grateful that the Board of Mayor and Alderman agreed to revisit the ethics gift policy and tighten up the language to prevent further appearances of impropriety by other organizations who might take advantage of the door the administration opened.
CARI JARMAN
Jonesborough