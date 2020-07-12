With our Question of the Week, we asked readers whether masks should be mandated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here are some of the responses we received.
Don’t politicize public health
Yes, they should issue a mandate requiring masks. Especially all indoor situations.
The fact that it has been politicized is insane. These same people who say “no one tells me what to do,” are literally doing what some political pundits on TV told them they should do.
Unconstitutional? Nope. 1905’s Jacobson vs Massachusetts gave us the Supreme Court’s ruling that for the good of public health, state or federal governments could mandate that everyone got the smallpox vaccine. So, if mandated shots are constitutionally correct, small pieces of fabric that you wear should be no question. And, why do they not understand wearing a mask isn’t so much for your protection, but protecting others from you?
I work in the mall, and 90% of the customers don’t wear a mask. And people from all over the region visit the place every day. For some reason, they think it was a good idea to host a kids’ mini-fair/carnival in the parking lot. Are you ready to put your lives in the hands of a couple of carnival workers? No way are all of the rides being sanitized after every use. The mall is a ticking-petri-dish-time-bomb, and it’s not a matter of if, but when it’s all going to go bad very quickly.
BRAD TESTER
Johnson City
Think of others
Should people be required to wear facial protection when out in public? Given the point we are at, the stats that are soaring, the option of being responsible or not? Yes.
Why? To protect those of us who care enough to do so for you. The medical community, and other front line fighters, are setting the precedence for that responsibility, to protect you and them. This is not a political issue, it is a national health issue.
I saw a young pregnant woman in the grocery store yesterday and she was not wearing any protection. Her choice, but perhaps not the baby’s.
You want to argue your “rights”? Then I say to you, “your rights end where mine begin.”
Pathetic when we have to mandate rules that common sense dictates. If you do not agree, please do not leave your home.
PATRICIA A. MILLER
Johnson City
Go with the evidence
Medical researchers have provided ample evidence that wearing a mask can protect both the wearer and others with whom the wearer comes in contact from contracting the COVID-19 virus.
The virus is a very serious illness, although many individuals recover quickly and have limited symptoms. However, the virus is deadly and causes serious illness for many people. No one as yet knows the long-range health consequences of contracting the virus, even after what appears to be complete recovery.
Employees in stores and other public places wear masks but the general public is not required to wear masks. This makes no sense because spreaders of the COVID-19 can roam freely.
Requiring people to wear a mask in public is, indeed, a restriction on freedom. Requiring that motorists not drive at 90 mph on our highways is also a restriction on freedom. In a civil society there must be restrictions on freedom for the well-being of the population at large. Wearing a protective mask to prevent the spread on COVID-19 is a common sense restriction on freedom.
ED DWYER
Johnson City