With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers whether marijuana should be legalized, and if so, for what uses. Here are some of the responses we received.
Living proof
I believe that marijuana should indeed be legalized in Tennessee.
The legalization should include marijuana use for medicinal reasons, because this natural plant has been tested and retested hundreds if not thousands of times by scientific organizations worldwide, over the past 50 years at least. And 98% of the tests have shown it to be safe and effective for countless medical problems.
Over 65% of the people in Tennessee have stated they believe marijuana should be legal for all uses.
Marijuana should definitely be decriminalized. A user of marijuana is no more dangerous than people who drink alcohol. In fact, users have been proven to be far less likely to be involved in auto accidents than alcohol drinkers.
As for the recreational use of marijuana, this should be totally allowed using the same guidelines as people who drink alcohol.
And your last question of if marijuana was legal would I use it? Plain and simple YES! I am 70 years old, and I have drank and gotten drunk when I was younger. I have also smoked marijuana on and off whenever I was able to get some of it.
I also am proof that it helps with several different health problems I have had for years. Also, the doctor I had been seeing for over 15 years, who retired last year, told me several times that if marijuana was legal in Tennessee, he would not only help me get some legally, but he would also smoke it himself for his physical problems.
If someone wants to drink, that is their right, but I wholeheartedly believe marijuana should be approved for medicinal and recreational uses. The added bonus would be the employment positions and the incredibly high amount of taxes the state would derive from sales.
LARRY W. GILBERT SR.
Johnson City
Prohibition hurts communities
Despite the majority of Americans endorsing adult-use cannabis access, federal officials have yet to repeal marijuana prohibition. It is thus incumbent upon state lawmakers to pass equitable cannabis legislation, setting precedents that Congress can perhaps learn from.
Asking the question, “If [marijuana] is legal, would you use it?” ignores this central fact: the use and possession of marijuana will persist regardless of changes in its legal status. By regulating the adult-use cannabis market, states have an opportunity to hinder illicit market operators from capitalizing on the prohibition of cannabis and funneling untested products into our communities. Individuals who consume cannabis will continue to do so. They deserve safe, state-sanctioned access to a lawful and regulated product.
The benefits of regulated access to marijuana are innumerable. Although research into the medicinal properties of marijuana remains restricted by the Controlled Substances Act, evidence for the therapeutic benefits of the plant is compelling — especially compared to easy-to-access, harmful pharmaceutical drugs. State-level marijuana legalization laws are associated with lower rates of opioid abuse and mortality, do not prove detrimental to workplace or motor vehicle safety, and do not lead to increased underage use.
As a Southerner, I have witnessed the detriments of the war on drugs, particularly against communities of color and among those living in poverty. The legalization of marijuana should always coexist with efforts to remedy the disproportionately harmful impacts of prohibition on Black and Brown Americans. Successful legislation will address these realities and offer solutions by facilitating the automatic expungement of criminal records and by promoting social equity in the cannabis industry. We must work to ensure that legalization is as restorative as possible.
Should marijuana be legal? Absolutely — both medically and recreationally. The voters have made their voices known and it is time for elected officials in Tennessee and elsewhere to listen.
AUDREY MATTHEWS-FIELDS
Lexington, Ky.
