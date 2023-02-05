With last week’s Question of the Week, we asked readers whether local elections should be partisan. Here are some of the responses we received.
Need better discourse
Making elections partisan makes it easy for voters who are not paying attention to the issues to know how to vote… just pick R or D. It also makes it easier for candidates’ campaigns, as they just have to bash the opposite party and throw a couple of bumper sticker phrases around. This takes the place of discussing policy, goals, etc.
It would be nice if we had a full discussion of issues and the candidate’s stand on them and, maybe even a debate. Additionally, the press needs to step up, find out, and tell us both sides rather than echoing a candidate’s campaign worker’s talking points.
JACK VAN ZANDT
Jonesborough
If it’s not broken...
The question is WHY? Politics, parties, and certain individuals can be held responsible for the extreme division and unrest across our country today. Voting a party and that party’s choice, is just that, their choice. And this is acceptable in national and state elections. The danger in demanding that our school board and City Commission also be partisan should be unacceptable.
This is a time when an individual and his/her local experience and community involvement should be the deciding factor. Their leadership qualities, not gender, race, or political preference, is what should factor in and determine our vote. We have presently, and in the past, excellent examples of leadership without regard to their political preferences. A bipartisan mix.
I, individually, do not follow a party decision of whom I can vote for. This is my decision and mine alone. With excellent, unbiased media we can determine which candidate will best represent our community’s needs regardless of personal political preference. It’s worked in the past and can continue to do so. If it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it.
PATRICIA A. MILLER
Johnson City
Municipal government is for all
Absolutely NOT! As our City Manager Cathy Ball has said there is nothing partisan about the need for safe water, sewer, roads, etc. They are for everyone.
Also, partisan elections frequently lead to decisions being made by a board or commission based on a dogmatic position, not discussion that allows for compromise. Just reading the other articles and letters on page B1 (above the Question of the Week) tell us that there are many people who differ with many of the decisions being made in Nashville. The cartoon at the top of the page illustrates the attitude of the Republican “club” in our state government. There is no real opportunity for discussion of other points of view on any issue of importance that directly impacts the citizenry. Do we want this running our city?
Partisan politics “erodes the professionalism around running the city” as Ms. Ball also states. It also erodes any other government entity that is elected based on party dogma, not what is best for the people.
HAROLD J. HUNTER
Johnson City