Letters: Should local elections be partisan?
With our Question of the Week, we asked readers if they believed local elections, like those for school boards and city and county commissions, should be partisan. Here are some of the responses we received.
Party isn’t relevant
The Washington County School Board members are to be commended for taking a strong stance regarding partisanship in regards to electing members to that board.
The party affiliation of a candidate who would lead in overseeing the proper education of our county school students has never been, nor should it be, a factor in electing the citizens who seek to take on this responsibility. As an independent voter, it is incumbent to me that each candidate be reviewed for their qualifications, background, and level of public commitment. Moving to a process whereby a candidate is selected by party affiliation or litmus test approval is not the best way local citizens can retain local control.
The voices in the legislature who seem to have large coffers of outside campaign donations at their disposal are making decisions that would drastically affect our schools on the local level. If our school board elections become a Run for the Money, then buying a school board seat would be inevitable.
DAN REESE
Johnson City
Partisans won’t focus on students
Let’s face the facts, to get elected to any office in Northeast Tennessee, you have to identify (even if you don’t agree with their platforms) with the Republican Party. You vote in the primary and then don’t waste your time in the general election, because whoever won the primary is elected. School boards or local elections won’t be any different.
I am personally against any type of party affiliation at any level and believe in term limits for all at any level, local, state and federal. Identification with a party and their platform discourages independent thinking and rationale. Elected officials (both parties are guilty) are more interested in running for office and protecting their jobs instead of running the office.
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
It’s a power play
The school board, county, and city/town elections have always been non-partisan, at least since we moved here 17 years ago. The issues facing each of these governmental entities were the primary focal points for voter decisions. That is healthy. Local issues are non-partisan. They are the issues that we deal with on a day-to-day basis with little consideration of political party affiliation. The decisions are based on what is best locally with hopefully qualified representatives.
Because of the culture’s polarization, Johnson City’s Commission election voluntarily turned partisan two years ago. That was unfortunate. The issue of party loyalty clouded the election and turned the election from what is really important to party loyalty.
We all know that Tennessee is strongly Republican. I see this move for partisan elections as little more than a power play, ignoring the importance of focusing on local issues that have little relevance to party loyalty.
EDWARD WOLFF
Jonesborough
Don’t make division worse
I am against it, WHY do we need that?
The country is divided enough without adding more division to it. We definitely need a cross representation of the population to determine our needs for education criteria.
If it becomes partisan, then in my opinion it is likely to become a who has the most money to campaign for it situation.
School boards and education I feel need to be politically neutral. We don’t need one party or the other to dominate our children’s education and have party preference become the teaching goal.
Other than teaching our political system, politics has no place in the classroom, by that I mean a teacher’s personal political views in my opinion should never be mentioned in the classroom.
As far as I know school board elections have gone well so far, WHY is there now a need to conduct them as partisan?
RICHARD PIERCE
Jonesborough
