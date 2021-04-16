I’m offended by offense
My voice deserves to be heard the same as everyone else’s.
First, I am not arguing the right or reason for anyone’s protests or beliefs. I personally agree with most of the complaints in America today, things do need to change.
This letter is about being offended by people protesting things that offend them. I am not just offended; my heart is hurt. When I see people on one knee during the national anthem, I have physical pain in my heart.
For those that fail to understand the reason this is wrong please the next time you want to take a walk or jog go to the VA cemetery. While you’re there, look around. Each of those markers is a brave hero that stood in the face of danger for our right to freedom of speech, right to assemble, freedom of religion and many other freedoms that are taken for granted often.
Think about the hundreds of like cemeteries in America and about the ones in Europe. Whether we agree with the war or not, these men and women protected our freedom and deserve the respect of having the flag they held so sacred respected.
Nobody is arguing the fact that we all have the right to peaceful protests when we feel change is needed. This is the only way to be heard. I’m just asking please don’t disrespect our nation and its heroes in order to make a point.
KEVIN RASH
Jonesborough
The irony of canceling cancel culture
Watching the recent unfortunate events surrounding athletes kneeling while the anthem played reminded us that cancel culture and political correctness continue to thrive in our region.
Athletes and coaches expressing themselves respectfully, peacefully, and silently, cancelled by political correctness. Colin Kaepernick, cancelled by political correctness, the cancelling chorus led by a former president, who in a determined manner made sure that when he was of age, he never had to salute the flag, at least not with anything at stake other than his seat at the game. We have our own cancellers in the region, many of them jumping each other in line to show who is most eager to demonstrate their political correctness by picking on students, their coaches, and higher education in general.
It would be reasonable to point out the irony related to people complaining about cancel culture while they sternly, and with the somber bearing of a self-righteous swindler, employ political correctness to justify their personal attacks, denigration, and canceling of others’ jobs. Irony and shame long ago left the building.
MARC FAGELSON
Johnson City
MLK wasn’t un-American
Analogizing the current Black Lives Matter/Antifa “racial justice” movement’s cancel culture anti-Americanism in sports with the 1960/70s civil rights movement is bizarre. The racial justice facade is politically correct cover for militant anarchists with a decidedly communist ideology.
I remind Cox that King never led anything remotely anti-American. No one of repute in the black community then would ever endorse disrespect for our national institutions, most particularly the flag, the pledge, and the anthem, for which many black WWII and Vietnam veterans died. Back then, the anti-Americans were communists. Everyone knew it.
Kneeling during the anthem is anti-American, period. That is not protesting racial injustice, it is disrespect for the nation that has fought for justice, and it could not be, and is not, mistaken for anything else. Is ETSU anti-American now? Is that official policy?
JAMES WINCHESTER
Elizabethton