With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked if Johnson City commissioners should establish an equity board, a proposal under consideration by leaders. Here are some of the responses we received.
Equality at the ballot box
No, Johnson City does not need an equity board.
Our community is currently represented well by our City Commission. They have been fairly elected by the citizens.
An additional board would only weaken the votes that have already been cast for our City Commission.
This seems like an attempt for a few to seek special treatment by going around the ballot box. Each citizen of Johnson City gets one vote no matter who you are, it can’t get any more equal than this.
MICHAEL RAY
Johnson City
Diverse viewpoints
make region richer
I am a heterosexual white male. I am also a recovering racist, recovering homophobic, and recovering misogynist.
I am recovering because my early childhood influences, such as school, parental modeling, and environmental culture, were my influences. The culture today in Northeast Tennessee is homogeneous, steeped in conservatism, with generations of white male heterosexuals in full power and influence. The community is not accepting. No group has effectively challenged these influences.
The time is now for an Equity Advisory Board.
I spent time over the last 10 years learning, sometimes coincidentally and sometimes intentionally, that my racism, homophobia, and misogyny existed. I am rewinding or erasing tapes that have fed my understanding of life in order to realize a full life is for all.
As an ordained minister, I understand what scripture said at the beginning of its writing, “ ... God created humankind in God’s image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. God blessed them ... ” There were no exceptions, no qualifications, no ranking by sex, gender, sexuality, or skin color.
My life’s journey has opened me to diversity, equity, equality, and inclusivity. My life has become richer, deeper, and more understanding of the Divine’s creative ability and an understanding of all the different perspectives that are available to make our region and its culture richer, more attractive economically, and more desirable for residency.
An Equity Advisory Board would not only hold the leaders of our community accountable, but have the potential for inspiring a richer culture for all. I have no doubt that the 11 members of this advisory board would be adults with an understanding of the dynamics of our region and culture.
THE REV. EDWARD WOLFF
Jonesborough
All needs are not equal
It is my opinion that we do not need an equity board. It is divisive and has the potential to create unfairness or perceived unfairness.
All people do not have the same needs.
Johnson City should strive to make information and services available to ALL residents. My belief is that it is not the duty of a board to be the distributor of benefits or services.
VERONICA BRANNON
Johnson City
Equity promotes fairness for all
We are happy to see our city leaders thinking about how to be intentional in creating and sustaining an inclusive and welcoming city.
However, it’s a mistake to think of equity as some sort of reverse racism. Equitable practices don’t deny access to the privileged. It’s not as if those without privilege will eat up all the pie, and the privileged won’t get any. Equitable practices simply create more pie!
People of privilege will always be privileged. Equitable practices simply level the playing field so that everyone can access the same resources and benefits.
Consider an example. Suppose we develop an after-school program on top of Buffalo Mountain. We invite all Johnson City schoolchildren.
In this case, the program is equally available to all children because no one is being told they can’t come. But this program is not equitably available to all children because not all children can get to the top of Buffalo Mountain. Some children may not be old enough to drive. Some families may not have a car. Still others might not be able to hike up the trail to get to the top.
In this example, there is “equality” of access, at least technically, but it is not fair access because there is not “equity” of access. An equity advisory board would help Johnson City leaders identify obstacles to equity so as to promote opportunity fairly for ALL city residents.
Ultimately, the only sure way to ensure equality is through equity. As such, members of the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute strongly support the establishment of an Equity Advisory Board in Johnson City. We would be happy to help the city in these efforts, especially as we work together to sustain equity as a core value for Johnson City and its leadership.
WALLACE E. DIXON JR., Ph.D.
Johnson City
Comments show why
equity is needed
Does Johnson City need an equity board? In a word: yes. I understand concerns over forming yet another committee and creating layers of needless bureaucracy, but in this case the benefits outweigh the disadvantages.
Society must have a deep reckoning if we are to move forward into a more just future, and the comments from some of our commissioners demonstrate why an equity board is necessary for this work.
Mayor Joe Wise said the term “equity” insinuates a “code language that heterosexual white males need not apply.” And he’s absolutely correct. It is no secret that heterosexual white males have held positions of power for hundreds of years. Take away white males (I’ll make no assumptions about their relationship preferences) from lead positions in the city and we’re left without a city manager, an assistant city manager, a police chief, a fire chief, or a school superintendent. We’d have only two people on City Commission. Yes, people of color and women are employed by the city, but white men have a lock on leadership.
Also, Vice Mayor Fowler’s concerns vis-à-vis “equity” versus “equality” are deeply upsetting. As a professional arts educator, I spend a good deal of time creating equitable program models which are specifically unequal. While equity and equality both promote fairness, equity accounts for individuals’ diverse needs while equality does not.
Johnson City needs an equity board — not an equality board — to ensure the diverse needs of our people of color, LGBTQIA+, female, and poor citizens are met appropriately.
Regarding his comment that perhaps equity somehow means “You owe me,” allow me to close simply with the words of 19th century abolitionist and women’s rights activist, Sarah Moore Grimké: “All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.”
LYNNEA HUNTER SALINAS
Johnson City