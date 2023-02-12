With this week’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to share their thoughts on changes to the town of Erwin’s alcohol ordinance proposed by Mayor Glenn White. Here are some of the responses we received.
Erwin needs progress
I have attended the Erwin meetings in reference to alcohol changes. Each time I leave, I am shaking my head in disbelief.
The mayor has made it clear he doesn’t want alcohol or people not born in Erwin around town. He claimed outsiders are buying cheap land and bringing outside influences to his town.
People are asking for the mayor to respect the voters when they voted to approve alcohol 60-40% years ago. The mayor wants new changes to appease his like-minded constituents, not the majority.
During the last meeting, I asked where the statistics were to show there was an alcohol issue, and he had none. A quick call to the police chief would have produced the information.
Is juvenile drinking an issue, is public intoxication an issue, are DUI arrests on the rise? The mayor is fabricating a problem that does not exist, and using the emotional anti-alcohol crowd to echo his hatred for the legal use of the sale and consumption of alcohol.
Erwin is dying, over 70 empty businesses on Main Street, and a mayor that wants to be part of the 1950s and doesn’t want any progress. There are no restaurants where one can sit and have a meal and a beer. Erwin is along I-26 with several exits, but there is very little to do for tourists and the residents.
Mayor, focus on the real issues (revitalization) in Erwin or step aside so progress can help pay the bills so the residents don’t have to because of a lack of business revenue.
Let’s make Erwin prosper.
JIM GENT
Flag Pond
Changes are bad for business
I do not think Erwin should modify current alcohol ordinances.
Our family just purchased an abandoned Main Street Erwin commercial property with intentions of opening a full service barbecue restaurant and sports bar by 2024, as our property fell within the current allowed 200 feet of churches, schools, etc. In addition to purchase, we have invested over $35,000 to-date on repairs.
However, we have now stopped all work, because if this new ordinance proposed by Mayor White passes to raise proximity to 400 feet, although our beer permit will grandfathered in and be valid, it is non-transferable. Meaning that ourselves and at least two other restaurants in Erwin will not be able to sell our business, our equity, our investment for what we have invested. A new owner would be refused a beer license.
This proposal is a huge negative, as not only will it deter new hospitality-related businesses that can’t find suitable property within the new proximity, but it will in time drive current businesses like ourselves to close and not reopen.
Erwin wants to make the proximity 400 feet for on-premise beer sales, while Elizabethton adopted the state liquor guidelines as their own beer sales guidelines, which is zero feet proximity to church, school, etc.
Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander exclaims that since adopting the state’s liquor guidelines as their own local beer guidelines, “one would never know anything had changed.” No problems, no issues, no resistance from the community.
In a town 2.5 times the size of Erwin, they are now seeing dividends paid for their growth. Jealous here.
KEVIN ADKINS
Erwin
We need diverse businesses
I agree with Mayor White. It should be limited. This doesn’t affect anything except off-premise. We need more businesses who provide a variety of items to buy, clothing, farming supplies, etc.
JUDY AYERS
Erwin