Letters: Should Daylight Saving Time be permanent?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers whether they thought Daylight Saving Time should be made permanent year-round. Here are some of the responses we received.
Keep it consistent
I think it should be left alone one way or the other instead of back and forth spring and fall.
It messes with our sleep and productivity, so just leave it alone.
SHERRY THACKER
Bristol
In a word
Simply stated, YES! Enough said.
DIANE GRAHAM
Jonesborough
It’s too dark
No, I don’t like this time we’re in the dark.
My doctors’ appointments are usually early. I was in the dark driving. I don’t like that.
Kids are standing in the dark waiting on the school bus.
Put it on a ballot. Let’s vote on it.
JANIE BENNETT
Erwin
Of course
Yes, it should be made permanent!
DAVE SLIGER
Telford
These letters were sent by readers on different topics important to them.
Getting wild downtown
Two days ago, on a lovely spring afternoon, I took four of my grandchildren (ages 10 to 17) on the Wildabout Walkabout Scavenger Hunt in downtown Johnson City.
We had an amazingly good time looking for the gorgeous bronze animals created by art students at ETSU. We began our walk at the library using the descriptive clues written by library staff and others. Some of the animals are mounted high on walls of buildings; others are down at sidewalk level so finding some of them was no easy task.
We found most, but not all, of the animals so we’ll definitely return to try again. What a wonderful addition to Johnson City; thanks to everyone who had a hand in its creation.
JUDY CHAMPNEY
Johnson City
Pick up pickleball
Did you know that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America?
Anyone, young or young at heart can play the game. Since it is growing in popularity, many elementary, middle and high schools are teaching kids how to play in their gym classes. There are many reasons for the growth but the top five are:
1) It’s fun!
2) There is a shorter learning curve than other racket/paddle sports.
3) There is less physical impact on the body.
4) It can be played recreationally and competitively.
5) There have been dramatic increases in places available to play.
Bristol, Kingsport, Elizabethton, and Abingdon all now have designated courts. Jonesborough is in the process of building one at their Senior Center. The Johnson City players were allowed to tape courts at the Memorial Center, but we currently must also provide our own nets. Even though the temporary taped courts are subject to rapid weather deterioration, they are being used every day at all hours. Therefore, the pickleball players would like to implore Johnson City leaders to catch up with our sister cities and join in on all the fun!
City officials have done a great job with the reported budget surplus and redirecting a portion to our hardworking city employees. Perhaps the unexpected surplus could also be used for permanent pickleball courts. Furthermore, in a recent Press article, a city official was quoted as saying outdoor amenities were part of the planning process for smart growth in Johnson City.
For all of these reasons, the Johnson City pickleball community would like to urge city planners to put plans in place for designated courts for an ever growing community of enthusiastic players. Thanks for your consideration.
LISA SHOTWELL
Johnson City