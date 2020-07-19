Do your part
Throughout the county, most citizens are eager to see children return to school. Having children remain at home would be a continual hardship on working parents. There would also be less learning as the students would have to be taught from a laptop rather than being in school face-to-face with their teachers.
Unfortunately, a great many citizens are doing just what is needed to have the schools close their doors once again — not wearing face masks in public. This past week, no matter which store I shopped in, I saw at most half of the adults wearing masks.
While the current county school plan is for the students to fully return to classes this August, the schools will only be able to continue to do this if the number of virus cases remain low within the county. However, if a moderate spread of COVID-19 is seen by the regional health office, then the maximum attendance will be reduced by at least 50%. If the county health office sees a substantial spread of disease, the schools will once again be totally shut down.
So, the decision on whether the schools are to remain open is up to every one of us who live in this county. We can continue to not wear a mask, see the virus spread, and have the schools shut down. Or, we can wear a mask, help stop the spread of the virus, and keep the schools open. The decision is ours to make. I hope we make the right one.
GREGG HUDDLESTONE
Gray
Children less likely to catch virus
On June 25, the JC Press headline article was about returning students to school in the fall and its potential impact on the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus. It raised alarms about this and one quote in the article, prominently displayed said: “Children are very, very efficient spreaders of disease.” Children may indeed be efficient spreaders (to each other and to adults) of some viruses like measles, chicken pox or the flu. However, almost six months into this pandemic, the evidence indicates that children, particularly school-aged children, are less likely to get SARS CoV-2 (less than 5% of infections) and when they get it, are less likely to spread it to adults, unlike the flu. Studies in several countries demonstrate that over 90% of documented child cases are secondary to adult infection in their household, and child to adult transmission is rare.
In March we closed schools for 2½ months when the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was taking off. The negative impact on our children and their families was huge — lost learning, emotional stress, lack of access to therapies or other supports, struggles with internet access and parents suddenly having to be teachers. It limited parents’ ability to work, causing significant financial stress on families. Schools need to re-open and our local school administrators and teachers have been working overtime to develop comprehensive plans to re-open while minimizing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the schools.
The take home lesson is this, SARS-CoV-2 is primarily spread from adults to adults, and we adults know how to prevent the spread: Wear masks in public, maintain social distancing, wash hands and if one develops symptoms, self-isolate and get tested. We adults must do everything we can to reduce the spread of this virus so our children can get back to school.
DAVID WOOD
Johnson City