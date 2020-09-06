With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked whether Bristol should allow a casino, a proposal that will go before voters in November. Here are some of the responses we received.
Don’t vote for vice
I have researched the effects of casinos on communities, and I encourage others to do the same. Psychology Today, the NHS, Mayo Clinic, CNN, AGA, and Bloomberg are good sources. Casinos bring an increase in: crime, addiction, poverty, bankruptcy, prostitution, human trafficking of minors, suicide, divorce, and physical and mental illnesses. Casinos also decrease property value. Unfortunately, the proposed location of the casino is close to the Tennessee state line, and the negative effects will not recognize the state boundaries.
Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee already struggle with poverty and drug and alcohol addiction, which has contributed to almost 2,000 children in state custody.
Families do not need more vices in our community, but rather more opportunities for education and spiritual growth, better mental health support, youth activities, and employment projects that do not prey on the disadvantaged or take revenue from reputable businesses.
Spiritual leaders and community members in Bristol held a rally on October 21, 2018 just after the news of the proposed casino. Over 1,000 people from both sides of Bristol attended. We distributed yard signs and circulated petitions collecting over 1,000 signatures.
I am a former educator with 12 years experience in public schools, a wife, a mom, and currently President of the Bristol Tennessee PTA Council. I am also a Christian, which renders a unique set of views against casinos and gambling based on scripture and the consequences of greed, gambling, and the root of all evil ... the love of money.
I have a Facebook page called “No Casinos in Bristol.” The page has over 450 followers, with increasing activity recently. If a casino is approved, Bristol will be changed forever. Bristol is a good place to live. Let’s keep it that way for children and families for generations to come.
HOLLY LEWELLYN
Bluff City
Casinos bring cash to communities
Should Bristol be allowed to have a casino? The answer is absolutely yes.
Bristol and the people of Southwest Virginia and upper East Tennessee should be allowed to enjoy what other parts of the country have had for at least a hundred years. By enjoy, I mean all the things casinos bring with them; good food, world class entertainment, tax revenue by the millions in most cases, between a thousand and two thousand good paying jobs, and for those who wish to gamble, it’s available.
Naturally some of the people will be against this proposal. But I would ask you to look at the liquor by the drink laws that have passed in East Tennessee without the overwhelming support of everyone. And I haven’t heard of one incident where a drink now and then at a restaurant has caused any harm.
The lottery is another example where some people said a lottery would cause widespread hunger among the less fortunate, would lead to drunks patrolling the roads, and leading all of us on a path of destruction. The only thing I have seen the lottery do is help friends of mine through college with degrees in medicine, nursing, law enforcement, law degrees, and many other professions that lead to a better life for all of us.
I have experienced casinos since I was twenty-one years old, and in all those years, I personally have never seen any type of unruly behavior in a casino. No drunks, no fighting, and no type of unruly behavior. The people who run casinos just don’t allow it. You get out of line, and out the door you go.
Come on, Bristol, get a casino and save me from having to drive to Cherokee. Thank you, and I don’t drink.
MIKE HUNTER
Unicoi